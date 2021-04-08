Melissa Gorga takes jab at Joe Giudice for blasting her in the blogs to make ‘clickbait’ money

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga denies Joe Giudice’s claims that she’s faked storylines for the show. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives on New Jersey star Melissa Gorga is once again refuting claims that she has faked storylines just for entertainment purposes on the show.

Season 11 has seen some deep-seated trauma for Melissa, her husband, Joe Gorga, and former couple Teresa Giudice and ex-husband, Joe Giudice.

RHONJ fans will recall in a recent episode that Melissa and Joe engaged in a massive blow-up with Teresa over her consistent defense of her ex-husband.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The fight saw Joe screaming at Teresa and even had Melissa tossing a cheese platter in anger.

During a recent interview with ET, Melissa joked at the irony of Joe having nothing nice to say about her while also making money off of spreading rumors.

Melissa calls out Joe’s ‘clickbait’ articles

“This moment at the [Jersey] shore with Teresa, it does seem to all come to Joe Giudice as the crux of the issue there. It’s hard to ignore that he’s constantly putting, on Instagram, ‘link in bio,’ ‘link in bio,’ you know, ‘click this to see my statement on this,'” ET correspondent Brice Sander began.

Melissa quickly cut in and jokingly responded, “I’m so happy to help him make money. I really am. Link in bio — he’s like, I am his clickbait!”

Joe has recently become notorious for slamming Melissa in the tabloids and weighing in on her Housewives experience. One of his most consistent claims is that Melissa creates fake storylines simply for the show.

“‘Screw Melissa,’ ‘I hate [Melissa],'” she mockingly imitated Joe.

Melissa also pointed out that RHONJ fans will also hear that she’s told she needs to keep Joe’s name out of her mouth.

“You’ll see, it’s like, ‘Take his name out [of] your mouths.’ Really? Cuz I don’t care — ever — to bring him up. Believe me that,” she continued. “So, it’s like, it just gets very one-sided.”

“And Joe gets very insulted, which I have to agree with him. Not because he’s my husband, when he’s wrong I tell him he’s wrong, but, like, I feel his pain for him. I look at him and I actually, like, like, damn! Like, it’s very frustrating,” Melissa admitted.

Melissa leaves a message for Joe and his tendency to use ‘clickbait’

“So what is your message then to Joe ‘link in bio’ Giudice? Is it ‘Just stop?'” Brice asked.

“Oh no! I’m not gonna come back at him. I don’t even know, I don’t even know who? Huh? I don’t know who you’re talking about,” Melissa joked.

Although she seems light-hearted about it now, it’s clear that the drama and tension with Teresa took a toll on both Melissa and Joe this season. Hopefully, they’ll all be able to put the drama behind them and continue moving forward.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.