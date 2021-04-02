Melissa Gorga says the allegations about her creating storylines just for the show is ‘frustrating’

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga says she’s frustrated by the accusations that her storylines on the show aren’t real. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga isn’t thrilled at the accusations that she creates storylines just for the show.

The mom-of-three has seen plenty of drama over her years with the franchise, and much of that has been drama of her own, but one thing Melissa is adamant about is that she wouldn’t fake a storyline just for entertainment’s sake.

Season 11 is easily one of Melissa’s more intense seasons on the show. After a recent blow-up with Teresa during an episode, Melissa doubles down on why the rumors that she makes up fake storylines are so tough to believe.

During a recent chat with ET’s Brice Sander, Melissa addressed the accusations and shared her experience from her perspective.

Melissa finds the fake storylines ‘frustrating’

As Brice pointed out, there have been allegations that Melissa hasn’t been forthcoming about her storylines, but he shared that this isn’t what he sees when he watches Melissa on the screen.

“We’re watching a woman come back into her own and explore different parts of herself each year,” Brice said.

“Right,” Melissa responded. “Like, it’s so real. It’s frustrating for me if people say that.”

“First of all, Bravo is not down with that. [If] you start doing any of that, you’re gone. You know? They are not down with that,” she continued.

Melissa then opened up about where she was in life when she first began filming for RHONJ, and according to Melissa, her marriage was still pretty new.

“Listen, I’ve been on reality TV since — I was only married for four years before I had been on TV. I don’t think everyone understands, like, almost my whole married life I’m on reality TV,” Melissa admitted.

“I’m definitely at a point where I’m busier than I’ve ever been,” she continued.

Melissa’s Season 11 drama includes bumps in her marriage to husband, Joe

Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga, have always seemed like a solid couple. Their bickering was no different than that of other couples, and although fans have seen them disagree in the past, nothing compares to their current drama.

Recently, Melissa admitted that she was caught off guard by the fact that they engaged in an argument on camera, but said that they’re “not perfect and it’s okay.”

Brice asked Melissa about the pressures, including if Joe has ever asked her to step away from the franchise so they could live a more low-key life.

“Yes, yeah he always says, like, ‘Well, what are you gonna do when it’s over?’ I’m like, ‘All the other things that I do. Like, it’s not the end all for me, at all,” she shared.

Melissa also explained that Joe has received questions from interviewers in the past who would ask if he would do reality TV again if he was given the opportunity to go back in time, and according to Melissa, he wouldn’t do it again.

“He always says, ‘no, I would not take it.’ And I always say I would,” she concluded.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.