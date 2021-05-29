Melissa Gorga is more popular than Teresa Giudice on social media — is this the RHONJ star’s worst nightmare?

The rivalry between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice is ongoing. Does Melissa’s social media following impact her relationship with Teresa? Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey OG Teresa Giudice has had a tumultuous relationship with her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, for years.

Longtime fans have watched Teresa and Melissa battle to create some semblance of a relationship season after season. And although family is important to both women, the ways they went about proving that love and loyalty were continuously at odds.

Season 11 seemed to find the women in each other’s good graces for the most part. After a squabble over Teresa’s defense of her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, she managed to get her relationship back on track with Melissa and her husband, Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Both Melissa and Teresa have impressive followings on social media. From Facebook, to Instagram, to Twitter, both RHONJ stars can be found opening up and interacting with fans online.

However, Melissa seems to have the upper hand in terms of social media followers for two major platforms.

Melissa tops Teresa in number of followers on two major social media platforms

Both Melissa and Teresa have solid followings across social media, and being that social media followings are often seen as massive indicators for overall success in reality television, it’s no surprise that the RHONJ starlet’s are active on their respective profiles.

On Twitter, Teresa takes the cake in terms of her number of followers. With an impressive following of 1 million, she easily overshadows Melissa’s modest Twitter following of just over 880 thousand.

Unfortunately for the RHONJ OG, that’s about where her follower lead ends. When moving over to both Instagram and Facebook, Melissa has edged out her sister-in-law.

Over on Facebook, Melissa’s official page has a whopping 1.3 million followers in comparison to Teresa’s following which sits at just over 1 million.

Then, over on Instagram, the social media platform where many stars get the most intimate with their fanbase, Melissa once again takes the top prize with 2.2 million followers.

However, on Instagram, Teresa holds her own with 2.1 million followers.

Is Teresa jealous of Melissa’s social media success?

Although both ladies have an impressive following on all major social media platforms, Teresa’s recent indication that she wasn’t happy to be having Melissa along for her Real Housewives All Stars experiences, makes fans wonder if the mother of four might be a tad jealous of her sister-in-law.

The two seemed to mend fences well enough in Season 11, but their co-star Jennifer recently let it slip that Teresa wasn’t looking forward to filming All Stars with Melissa.

According to Jennifer during an episode with Christian Gray Snow and the Slut Pig podcast, “I mean, Teresa did say, ‘I wish I was either going with you or Dolores [Catania]. What am I going to do with her [Melissa]?'”

When Jennifer told Teresa that she’d find a way to “have fun,” Teresa reportedly responded, “Yeah. It is what it is.”

So, did knowing that Melissa already had more followers on most social media platforms intensify Teresa’s animosity for filming All Stars? We may never know.

However, it’s clear that Melissa and Teresa still have miles to go in building a relationship with one another.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.