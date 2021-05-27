RHONJ fans upset with Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice for victim shaming

Fans did not approve of Jennifer and Teresa’s opinions on sexual harassment Pic credit: Bravo

Following the reunion for this season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, fans were not too happy with Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice.

The two women have a solid friendship and tend to have each other’s backs and the most recent episode was no exception.

Jennifer continued to be insensitive to Margaret Josephs’ story about her boss who took advantage of her sexually at a young age. Jennifer insisted that when Margaret originally told the story of their encounters, she made it sound different but suddenly made it sound like sexual harassment.

Jackie Goldschneider then mentioned that she had male bosses who would rub her shoulders and even though it made her uncomfortable, she never stood up to them because she was afraid to lose her job.

Teresa then chimed in and asked, “You let them?”

Andy Cohen then asked Teresa if she had ever been sexually harassed and she admitted that she hadn’t and then added, “Nobody would put their hands on me unless I would want them to.”

Andy was taken aback by her comment, as were some of the other women.

Margaret asked her if she felt that all victims “let it happen” to them.

Teresa responded, “I’m talking about me. There are women that are intimidated by their bosses. I’m just saying with me, it would not happen.”

Fans bash Jennifer and Teresa for victim shaming

Jennifer’s repeated comments about Margaret’s situation with her boss on top of Teresa’s comments regarding sexual harassment did not sit well with fans.

Several people took to Twitter to share their distaste for the way Jennifer and Teresa presented themselves and accused them of victim shaming.

One fan felt that “there was no place for that kind of victim shaming in 2021.”

I dont agree with Teresa’s stance on sexual harassment. Theres no place for that kind of victim shaming in 2021, idc how much you like her. #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/8sckEjRnTP — housewives culture. (@HWCulture) May 27, 2021

Another felt the women’s behavior was “vile” and that they both needed further education on sexual harassment.

A fan thinks Teresa and Jennifer need more education Pic credit: @emilymcnulty/Twitter

One person thought that Jennifer and Teresa’s comments were “ignorant” and made the point that neither of them had ever had a job where they even had to worry about being intimidated by a male boss. They were also concerned with the women’s opinions given the fact that they’re both raising daughters.

A fan thinks Jennifer and Teresa were ignorant Pic credit: @Jessicaaa_Quinn/Twitter

The women ended the reunion toasting to new beginnings

Between Jennifer and Teresa’s insensitive comments and the turmoil over the Evan Goldschneider cheating rumor, there was plenty of drama during the reunion episode.

Despite all the chaos, the women ended on a high note as they toasted to new beginnings.

Whether or not they will truly start with a clean slate next season remains to be seen. Viewers will have to wait to find out where the women are in their relationships with each other when the next season airs.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.