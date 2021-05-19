RHONJ: Jennifer Aydin claims Teresa Giudice did not want sister-in-law Melissa Gorga on All-Stars with her

RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin revealed that Teresa Giudice wasn’t thrilled about doing All-Stars with her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin is known for being transparent about her feelings and often reveals a little more information than she ought to.

Jennifer has thrown herself into trouble quite a few times for not knowing when to draw the line.

Even throughout the current Season 11, Jennifer found herself at odds with two of her costars because she revealed too much information.

After the RHONJ cast sat down with a psychic, Jennifer brought up the experience with Dolores Catania’s mother while hosting a tea party with her castmates and their moms.

Dolores was less than impressed that Jennifer brought it up, while Jennifer on the other hand, struggled to understand what she had done wrong. She claimed at the time that she was just trying to make conversation.

During a recent chat with Christian Gray Snow and the Slut Pig podcast, Jennifer dished on Teresa Giudice’s experience with The Real Housewives All-Stars and her reluctance to participate with her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

The new series brings together several Housewives from various franchises, including Atlanta, New Jersey, New York, and Beverly Hills.

Jennifer claims Teresa didn’t want to do the show with Melissa

Christian delved into his questions for Jennifer and asked if she believed Melissa deserved a spot on the Real Housewives All-Stars cast list.

“The way that I saw that they casted, I was under the assumption that they picked the ones that had the most longevity on the show,” Jennifer responded.

She continued, “Actually, it made sense to me that it was Melissa and Teresa.”

However, Jennifer then revealed that she had a conversation with Teresa where the OG Housewife admitted that Melissa wasn’t her first pick for who she was hoping to do the show with.

“I mean, Teresa did say, ‘I wish I was either going with you or Dolores [Catania]. What am I going to do with her [Melissa]?'” Jennifer said.

According to Jennifer, she told Teresa that it wouldn’t be so bad.

“I was like, ‘No! You guys will have fun!’ and she was like, ‘Yeah. It is what it is,'” Jennifer claimed.

Jennifer claims Teresa wanted to do the show with ‘really good girlfriends’

The statement came as a shock to Christian. When he asked Jennifer if Teresa really said that about Melissa, Jennifer quickly backtracked in Teresa’s defense.

“Teresa didn’t say that because she has a problem with Melissa,” she explained. “She just has such a good time with me and Dolores.”

“She was just like, ‘I wish I was going with my two really good girlfriends,'” Jennifer continued.

Jennifer concluded, in typical Jennifer fashion, by throwing a bit of shade at Melissa. It’s no secret at this point that she and Melissa aren’t good friends and seem to barely tolerate each other on the show.

“I was like, ‘It’s okay, Teresa! You can do all the work like usual,'” she laughed.

The Real Housewives All-Stars is currently filming in Turks and Caicos. While there seems to be some saltiness between Teresa and Melissa, there are other dramatic conflicts unfolding between other Housewives during All-Stars.

The most notable so far is the reports that Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer has apparently butted heads with Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore.

It will be interesting to watch the drama unfold when the season is released.

Real Housewives All Stars premiere date is TBD and will stream on Peacock.