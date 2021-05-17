Kenya Moore isn’t the only Bravo star clashing with Ramona Singer on Real Housewives All-Stars

Teresa Giudice had issues with Ramona Singer during Housewives All-stars. Pic credit: Bravo

It’s not clear when the Real Housewives All-Stars show will premiere on Peacock, but fans are waiting with bated breath.

Several women from different Housewives franchise jetted off to the Caribbean a few weeks ago to film the new series, and while they haven’t spilled much tea about what went down, we’ve heard a few things through the grapevine.

Not surprisingly, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore reportedly had some issues with New York Housewife Ramona Singer. Since the two women are known for being controversial, rumors that they clashed didn’t come as a big surprise.

However, Kenya isn’t the only person that Ramona clashed with on the trip. The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG Teresa Giudice recently hinted at some tension between her and the turtle time aficionado as well.

Did Teresa Giudice clash with Ramona Singer?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star hinted that it wasn’t all sun, sand, and TikTok videos during her recent trip to Turks and Caicos.

Cynthia Bailey, Luann de Lesseps, Melissa Gorga, Kyle Richards, Kenya Moore, and Ramona Singer all joined Teresa at a stunning villa in the Caribbean to kick off the new Housewives series. But, in true Housewives fashion, the show had its fair share of drama, with Ramona and Teresa exchanging words at one point.

During a recent chat with Us Weekly, the 49-year-old revealed that she “had some words with Ramona,” but she didn’t share much else about the interaction. Despite their tiff, Teresa also confessed to sharing a few similarities with the RHONY OG.

“She does mix up her words like I do, and sometimes she says the craziest things. Like, [stuff] will come to her mind right away, and that’s what I do too,” admitted the mom-of-four. “So I feel like we do have that in common, but it’s not going to be too much.”

Teresa says fans will know more about her on Housewives All-Stars

Teresa confessed to the media outlet that her experience on the Housewives All-Stars was amazing and that fans will get to know her a little better.

“I was so happy I was a part of it, and it was amazing,” shared the New Jersey Housewife. “I feel like everyone’s going to get to know more of who Teresa Giudice really is. All the other years, I feel like I’ve been attacked, and that’s what happens, I guess when you’re the OG. Everyone wants to take you down.”

She continued, “But I feel like this trip was different, and even the reunion, I feel like everyone is going to start to get to know the real Teresa. I always had to be in defense mode, and if people are coming after me, of course, I have to defend myself — anybody would.”

Real Housewives All-Stars is expected to air on Peacock later this year .