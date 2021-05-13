RHONJ: Teresa Giudice is ready to put the drama with Jacqueline Laurita in the past

Teresa Giudice is willing to sit down with Jacqueline Laurita and put the past behind them Pic credit: Bravo

Longtime fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will recall a time when Jacqueline Laurita and Teresa Giudice were inseperable.

The two of them were constantly together and had a strong friendship that often withstood a lot of the drama going on amongst the housewives.

Unfortunately, due to several different events, their friendship hit a rough patch and they’ve never been the same since.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Despite no longer speaking to one another, it looks like Teresa would be willing to at least have a drink with Jacqueline and would be fine with putting the past behind them.

Teresa addressed the rift in their friendship and her willingness to move on from the drama during her time on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Teresa Giudice is willing to put her drama with Jacqueline Laurita in the past

While Teresa was on Watch What Happens Live, a fan asked her if she would speak to Jacqueline again if she was given the opportunity to do so.

Teresa, after a bit of hesitation, said, “Um, I guess I would.”

Andy made a sarcastic comment about how “passionate” her answer was.

Teresa then explained, “Listen…she was my best friend. That was really traumatic for me, it really was.”

She continued, “I felt betrayed and that really hurt me really bad…I’m a very loyal person so I felt very betrayed.”

Teresa then said that after so many years, she was “over it.”

Andy asked if she and Jacqueline were to meet up in Las Vegas, if she would be willing to have a drink with her and Teresa said she would.

What happened between Teresa and Jacqueline?

The demise of Teresa and Jacqueline’s friendship started almost 9 years ago when Teresa first had issues with former housewife Danielle Staub.

Most fans will remember the iconic moment when Teresa became so mad at Danielle that she flipped a table. Following the altercation, Jacqueline continued to be friendly toward Danielle, and Teresa saw that as a snub at her.

Tension only continued to grow when Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife Melissa joined the cast, and the three of them began feuding with each other. Jacqueline had no interest in getting in the middle of the family drama, but Teresa pressured her and others to take her side.

Teresa and Jacqueline’s friendship hit a real breaking point after Jacqueline heard that Joe Giudice had cheated on Teresa and she spoke out against him and the way he treated Teresa. She said he did not respect her or treat her the way he should.

While they tried to repair their friendship after all of that, things became bad again when Joe was facing jail time. Jacqueline felt like Teresa wasn’t confiding in her and was hurt that she wouldn’t have come to her for support.

Eventually, all of the drama took a toll on their friendship, and the two of them ended up going their separate ways.

It’s unclear whether Jacqueline would be willing to have a drink with Teresa and put their problems in the past, but it looks like Teresa would give it a shot.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.