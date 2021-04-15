RHONJ: Margaret Josephs lashes out at Jennifer Aydin for complaining about needing a housekeeper

Margaret Josephs calls Jennifer Aydin tone deaf. Pic credit:Bravo

Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin continue to clash on the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The two women have never really gotten along, and this season they’ve butted heads a few times.

Just last week, Jennifer and Margaret had a tense confrontation at the Jersey Shore which got a little ugly.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In last night’s episode, Margaret had another bone to pick with her costar regarding a recent Instagram live video.

Margaret Josephs comments on Jennifer Aydin’s video

Marget was on Jennifer’s case once again during the latest episode of the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The mom-of-five had posted a video that caught Margaret’s attention, and not in a good way.

Jennifer went live on Instagram and complained about losing her housekeeper.

But Margaret felt that it was in bad taste and called the video “tone deaf” during last night’s episode.

The 53-year-old star recently delved more into Jennifer’s housekeeper comment during her stint on the Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show.

“I mean she posts a video, ‘It’s very hard to get good help,'” said Margaret.

“I’m not saying don’t have someone help you clean your house,” added the Jersey Housewife, “But don’t go on social media where so many people are on social media. The world can see you, you are a public figure and you don’t need to stick in people’s faces, ‘It’s so hard to get good help… I’m doing my own dishes.’ I mean come on!”

Margaret continued. “We’re in a pandemic, people are unemployed, and [she’s saying] ‘I hate it when my housekeeper does the dishes in cold water.’ Are you an a**? I mean is that something to complain about? People are dying.”

Jennifer responds to Margaret Josephs

Jennifer is never one to take back anything she’s done or said, and this situation was no different.

The three-season cast member also had something to say about the Instagram video during her chat on the After Show.

And as you can imagine the RHONJ star is not sorry for making the post.

“I gave you guys a small moment in my life of what I was going through at that time, the housekeepers,” explained Jennifer. “The live was not for the f**king housekeeper, but it’s what’s happening in my life.”

And the 43-year-old had a message or two for Margaret.

“Guess what? you came to my live. I didn’t go to f**king your page. You want f**king current events, go to Eye Witness News, okay?”

“Cause this is a Housewives page,” continued Jennifer. “I’m [gonna] be talking about getting turned up, glam and bulls#*t, that if you don’t give a f**k about leave! Nobody invited you anyway.”

Do you think Jennifer’s video was tone-deaf or is Margaret being too hard on her castmate?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.