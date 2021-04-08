RHONJ fans take aim at Margaret Josephs after she criticized Jennifer Aydin for being a housewife

RHONJ fans are upset with Margaret Josephs after she criticized Jennifer Aydin for being a stay-at-home mom. Pic credit: Bravo

Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin have been going head to head on recent episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

While the two women haven’t always seen eye-to-eye, they’ve had a couple of arguments recently that have escalated beyond the show to social media.

Most recently, on last night’s episode, Margaret criticized Jennifer for being a stay-at-home mom rather than having a full-time job. Jackie Goldschneider came to Jennifer’s defense and said how difficult it can be to stay home with children all day long instead of leaving to go to work.

Teresa also chimed in and said that it made sense for Jennifer to be home because of the age of her kids.

RHONJ fans didn’t take too kindly to Margaret’s judgmental remark regarding Jennifer being a housewife, and many took to social media to share their displeasure.

RHONJ fans take aim at Margaret for criticizing Jennifer’s role as a stay-at-home mom

Several RHONJ fans were upset with Margaret after last night’s episode and found her to be too harsh on Jennifer.

A fan found it strange that Margaret would criticize Jennifer for being a housewife considering the show they are on has the word “housewives” in the name.

#RHONJ



Marge is really shaming Jen for being a housewife.. as they film a show called The Real Housewives.. pic.twitter.com/56SYBOoa0n — chris🪐 (@homebinging) April 8, 2021

Another fan had the same sentiments and while they loved Margaret, they didn’t appreciate her disrespect for homemakers.

I love Marg, but she has got to get off Jennifer’s jock. She’s literally on a show called real housewives, so stop disrespecting homemakers and stay at home mothers. Wtf you doing, Marg? #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/3gB3YDLCrv — Lady Whitly 🦢 (@LadyWhitly) April 8, 2021

One fan pointed out that Margaret doesn’t have a perfect past and they were surprised at how judgmental she could be of other people and their lifestyles.

A fan thinks Margaret is too judgmental Pic credit: @BravoRelated/Twitter

Others thought that Margaret has become a bully on the show.

A fan thinks Margaret has become a bully Pic credit: @Galea430/Twitter

Jennifer and Margaret face off on Twitter

Before last night’s episode, Jennifer and Margaret took their drama to Twitter as the two of them went back and forth with digs at each other.

The social media drama came following the episode where Jennifer told Margaret she felt bad for the way she spoke to Joe the previous night. Margaret had become upset when Jennifer called out Joe for saying he had heard about the Evan Goldschneider cheating rumors.

Margaret didn’t appreciate Jennifer’s input and the two of them got into a blowout.

After the episode aired, Margaret accused Jennifer of “sleeping her way to Paramus” while mentioning that she herself is at the top due to her hard work in becoming her own boss at her company.

Margaret throws digs at Jennifer on Twitter Pic credit: @MargaretJosephs/Twitter

Jennifer then clapped back at Margaret saying that if she was at the top then she “must have some short people around.”

Jennifer claps back at Margaret Pic credit: @JenniferAydin/Twitter

Margaret also referred to Jennifer as a “concubine” and Jennifer told her to stop “reaching” with her accusations.

Jennifer defends her marriage to Bill Pic credit: @JenniferAydin/Twitter

It’s clear that the drama between Jennifer and Margaret won’t be over anytime soon.

The women continue to argue with each other during each episode and neither seems willing to put things behind them just yet.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.