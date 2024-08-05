Melissa Gorga has overstayed her welcome on RHONJ

It’s hard to believe Melissa Gorga has been a cast member of The Real Housewives of New Jersey for 12 seasons.

Introduced as Teresa Giudice’s sister-in-law, it was evident producers banked on the pair having enough conflict to send the show’s ratings soaring.

Despite their clashes dominating the show for many years, they managed to repair things for a peaceful couple of years before the drama between them started all over again.

Unfortunately, Melissa’s best attempts to have a storyline independent of Teresa have failed, forcing producers to bring in her sisters and mother to give her something to do.

It’s a shame because, at one point, she was one of the show’s focal points.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

With Teresa acting like she doesn’t exist this season, it’s become increasingly apparent that Melissa isn’t putting in the work of a full-time housewife any longer.

Melissa Gorga rarely clocked in on RHONJ Season 14

It feels like Melissa has thrown in the towel and is allowing the other women to get caught up in the drama, and that’s why the series should no longer follow her journey.

Twelve seasons is a great run, making her one of the longest-serving housewives in the entire Real Housewives universe.

But where could her storyline possibly go in RHONJ Season 15?

Without using Teresa for a storyline, there isn’t enough interesting going on.

She was a non-entity during the Rails Steak House fight, and her last-ditch argument with Teresa was a ploy to get some screen time because, without screen time, what is the point of her being on the show?

It’s time to take RHONJ in a Melissa-less direction

Unless something big happens in Melissa’s life between now and filming for RHONJ Season 15 getting underway, bringing her back would be taking a spot away from someone who could thrive with such a big platform.

The broader issue with RHONJ has been the show’s inability to change, allowing certain cast members to skate by for years without engaging storylines.

Producers are likely to pick Teresa, Dolores Catania, and one or two other housewives to form what’s sure to be a revamp for Season 15.

Teresa is a bit of a wild card because you never know what she’ll bring to the table, but her name has been in the other cast members’ mouths all season long, so she’s doing something right.

The show can only benefit from finally putting the family drama to bed.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.