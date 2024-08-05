Dolores Catania reveals which two cast members she’d bring back for RHONJ Season 15

With The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 in the can, fans are pondering the series’ future.

The common consensus is that the current cast—Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Dolores Catania, Rachel Fuda, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, and Margaret Josephs—is not working.

Sunday’s action-packed and expletive-filled finale is expected to be the last with the current cast as producers weigh their options.

As a result, filming for RHONJ Season 15 is not expected to get underway until 2025, assuming Bravo decides to keep the series around.

Either way, we should probably hear from many of the current cast members about what they would like to see happen because they’ll all be hoping they will be there if Season 15 gets the green light.

One cast member who is a safe bet for a return is Dolores because of her ability to film with anyone, no matter whether she despises them.

Dolores needs to stay on RHONJ

Dolores was the MVP of the season finale because she went up against Margaret, calling her out for lies about her, and played a big part in rounding up the women at Rails Steak House to try to find some resolution for all of them.

However, since filming concluded, Dolores has remained friends with most of the cast, which has left fans wondering where her loyalty lies. We got some insight into where she thinks the show should go next.

The longtime cast member appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Sunday evening and was asked which two cast members she would bring back if she called the shots.

Her response? Teresa and Jenn Fessler.

Teresa is an original cast member, so there is an incentive to keep her around because she is tied to the show’s earlier years.

Teresa probably needs to depart RHONJ

However, the continued drama between Teresa and enemies Margaret, Melissa, and Rachel has highlighted that the show might be better without its original star.

Jenn is surprising, given she’s never been a full-time cast member.

Fans have connected with her story, even if she sometimes seems to be trying to be a friend to everyone.

Still, Dolores clarified that she wouldn’t mind everyone returning because she loves the entire cast, which is a bit of a surprise.

It will be interesting to watch producers consider their options for keeping the show alive.

