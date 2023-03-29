Melissa Gorga gorgeous in Gucci for RHONJ confessional

Melissa Gorga debuted a stunning confessional look last night, and we have a full photo of the designer ensemble.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast has been bringing the heat this season, and this time we’re not just referring to the ongoing drama.

We recently got some new looks from the women, and the Envy by MG founder stunned in all-black.

Melissa posted a close-up version of her glam and another photo as she posed in her Gucci outfit, which featured a corset style at the top with a nude base and black lace.

The fashionable jumpsuit had a V- design at the waist, and the bottom half was a solid black spandex. She looked youthful, with her hair parted in two sections at the front and then falling down her back in soft curls.

Melissa completed the look with bold brows and smokey eyes with a hint of color, topped off with wispy lashes and nude lips.

The Bravo star shared the post while promoting last night’s episode and wrote, “Gucci confessional vibes 🖤 Do not miss tonight’s episode. It’s like WHOA! 🖤 9 pm. @bravotv #rhonj.”

Teresa Giudice says Melissa Gorga has ‘daddy issues’

It was another episode overshadowed by the family drama between the Gorgas and Teresa Giudice, who now has her husband, Luis Ruelas, by her side.

Once again, the foursome attempted to hash out their issues and once again,n things went left. With both sides refusing to back down or take the blame for their part in the family turmoil, nothing was resolved.

The cast — who was at the Jersey Shore attempting to enjoy a party —witnessed another blowout between Teresa and the Gorgas.

At one point, Teresa told her castmates that Melissa should get help for her “daddy issues.” That comment did not sit well with Jackie Goldschneider, and she objected since Melissa lost her dad at age 17 after he was in a car accident.

However, Teresa told Jackie to shut up, and she later doubled down on the comment in her confessional.

“Melissa always talked about that she had daddy issues,” said Teresa. “Her father would go out all the time, and he was cheating on the mom; he was never home, so that’s why she always had a leash on my brother.”

Ultimately, Melissa and Joe stormed out of the party, and next week, they’ll pick up exactly where they left off, with more family drama, infidelity rumors, and lots of tears.

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga gets fit with her workout collection

Melissa can work off her stress with her fitness accessory line, which became available in retail stores back in 2021.

The 44-year-old celebrated the big achievement on Instagram and announced, “my ‘Melissa Gorga collection’ Of fitness accessories will be available in large retail stores internationally!!! 🙏🏼💪🏼.”

The fitness collection includes several types of workout equipment and accessories ranging in price from $9.99 to $34.99.

The line has kettlebells, ankle weight sets, push-up bars, and jump ropes. There are also balance boards, booty bands, ab wheels, hand grips, waist slimming belts, and fitness mats available at motag.com.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.