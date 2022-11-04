RHONJ: Melissa Gorga in crop top and leggings excited about her fitness accessory line

Melissa Gorga celebrates her new business venture. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePress Agency

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga is not satisfied just being a Housewife; she also wants to be a boss babe and entrepreneur.

She has already made two of her dreams come true, the first one being a singer, which she accomplished with six songs she has released over the past decade. Next was to open a fashion boutique, and she is the proud owner of Envy by Melissa Gorga, located in her home state of New Jersey.

Now Melissa has launched her own fitness accessory line with MoTAG, the Melissa Gorga Fitness Collection. The mom-of-three announced her new venture on Instagram, saying “Someone pinch me!”

She captioned her news, “This has always been a goal for me. Work hard Play Hard! My at home fitness accessory line is available in all big retail stores. And Now!!! You can get it online as well!!!”

The commercial featured Melissa utilizing some products from her line, as she wore a sports bra and sports leggings, showcasing her jaw-dropping body. Her signature long brown hair was pulled back into a slick ponytail with light glam.

Melissa’s ripped abs and arms are the best advertisements for her new venture, and she posted a link where her followers can buy her products directly.

The Melissa Gorga Fitness Collection contains many tools that help people who want to work on their fitness, change their bodies, and get healthier.

The items in her collection include hand and wrist/ankle weights, hand grips, and workout gloves to accessorize a workout. A balancing board, ab wheel, and core twisting disc are also included and used to assist with working the user’s midriff.

A pair of push-up bars and kettlebells can help with arm day, and booty bands and resistance straps work out the lower body. A jump rope with a counter can assist with cardio, plus Melissa’s slimmer belt could melt fat away.

Melissa works out four times a week to keep her body tight

Melissa previously revealed that she works out at least four times a week and calls fitness a lifestyle. “I feel better when I eat healthy. If I don’t work out for a week or two, I feel miserable,” Melissa admitted.

She said she likes to work out her abs and butt, and wants to stay toned, not necessarily get ripped with huge muscles.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.