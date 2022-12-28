Melissa Gorga looked stunning in a black swimsuit. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Melissa Gorga is living her best life in Aruba.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey beauty donned a plunging black swimsuit while posing on a sunny beach.

Her post was geotagged for Aruba, which means the reality TV star is likely enjoying some fun in the sun while away on vacation.

Melissa posed with one arm up, showing off her sculpted arms while holding her hair half up in the second slide.

The black swimsuit highlighted Melissa’s trim figure, and the wrap around her waist highlighted her toned legs.

She captioned the sultry post, “Salt water in the curls kinda day 💦”

Melissa and Joe Gorga spend family time in Aruba

It seems that the Gorgas hopped on a plane to Aruba as soon as Christmas came and went.

Melissa Gorga shared a photo with her son, Joey, yesterday. It featured her wearing a belly-baring crop top and high-waisted pants. The image was also geotagged in Aruba.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is known for her fashionista ways, which is why owning a boutique is something she excels at in her career.

From the latest high-fashion ensembles to swimsuits that highlight a toned figure, whatever Melissa wears is always a hit. She has been one of the best-dressed Housewives over the years.

Envy by Melissa Gorga

Melissa Gorga runs Envy. It is a storefront in New Jersey, but the looks can be shopped online.

She has filmed in her store before and often tags her items in the posts she shares. It is a legit business run by Melissa, and it gets plenty of exposure for her notoriety and placement on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The about section on Envy’s website reads, in part, “Melissa Gorga’s eye for fashion truly reflects the boutique, as she hand picks pieces from an array of emerging designers to prestigious fashion forward brands.”

Even if Melissa were to leave RHONJ (Which isn’t the case as she is most definitely back for Season 13), she would have Envy to keep going. She puts in work for her boutique and manages to keep it running, film the show, and be present for her children and husband.

2022 hasn’t been an easy year for her or Joe Gorga, but it looks like they are spending time in Aruba to reset and renew as the new year begins in just a few days.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns on February 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.