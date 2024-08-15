Melissa Gorga claps back at Teresa Guidice’s ‘dark’ and ‘dirty’ comment at the RHONJ finale

When The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s season finale aired, Melissa Gorga was far away from the drama and living her best life in Italy.

However, she’s back on US soil, and now Missy G is ready to get into everything that played out in the finale episode.

The mom of three managed to avoid her nemesis, Teresa Giudice, all season long, but they exchanged words during the tense sitdown.

At one point, the OG called her sister-in-law a “w***e,” which resulted in a messy exchange between the two women.

Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga, discussed that on the latest episode of her podcast and called out the cast’s “low and dirty” behavior.

Joe also discussed RHONJ’s toxic state, admitting that ” it’s a shame” what has become of the franchise.

Melissa Gorga was insulted by Teresa Giudice’s comment

The RHONJ couple joined forces for the latest episode of On Display with Melissa Gorga, and the show was a major topic of conversation after they discussed their trip to Italy.

Melissa said she saw the “chaos” happening on social media while she was away but ignored it on her getaway.

However, she noted that people had much to say about her interaction with Teresa during the finale.

“They could not believe, first of all, like some of the words people were calling each other,” said the Jersey girl who noted that she was “extremely insulted.” when Teresa called her a “w**e.”

“I was in shock a little but then at the same time, I kind of laughed it off because it was like really…That’s how we’re gonna go out?” Melissa exclaimed.

Despite the crude remark, which, by the way, was levied at her after she called the OG “White trash,” Melissa isn’t taking any of it too seriously.

“That’s sad to me because those were the last words that she’ll ever say to me or call me,” exclaimed the 45-year-old, who later noted that the RHONJ cast has become “so dark” and “so dirty.”

“It’s just a shame that we’ve become this,” Joe Gorga said.

Melissa and Joe Gorga talk about the ‘low and dirty’ behavior on RHONJ

The couple also spoke about all the behind-the-scenes drama, i.e., the blogger scandal that has led the franchise on a path to getting a reboot,

“To make it go that low and dirty to the point that people can’t even be in the same room together is so sad,” admitted Melissa, who noted that there was nowhere to go after that.

“You heard Andy, it’s done, this cast guys, as you know it, is over!” she added.

“It’s a shame,” exclaimed Joe Gorga. “We had such an amazing cast; the guys were great. We were one of a kind.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.