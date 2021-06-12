Meghan King has spa day with daughter Aspen, regrets painful face mask

Former RHOC star Meghan King had a mishap during a spa day with daughter Aspen Pic credit: @meghanking/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King thought a spa day with her daughter, Aspen, would be just what they needed. What she didn’t anticipate was that their glittery peel face masks would be painful to remove!

The mom of three took to Instagram recalling the now-humorous incident after mistakenly thinking the glitter masks would be fun.

Meghan’s life has been heavy in recent months. Since splitting from her ex-husband Jim Edmonds, Meghan has been embroiled in a bitter divorce and custody battle with Jim over their three children, Aspen, 4, and twins Hart and Hayes, 2.

Given that the couple’s divorce was just finalized in May of this year, it’s no wonder that Meghan is looking for fun with her kids to brighten her days.

Meghan and Aspen do painful face masks during spa day

Taking to Instagram, Meghan shared the experience that found both her and Aspen wincing in pain.

“Aspen saw some kids on YouTube wearing face masks so I ordered this sparkly one on Amazon,” she began the post’s caption.

Meghan recalls that while she thought it was a good idea at the time, getting the face masks off was no joke (and no fun.)

“It was cute and fun until we took it off (and it legit hurt like hell…swipe to see the short video [wincing face emoji]),” she continued. “Whoops! Mom fail! But seriously my kids discover everything on YouTube…what else do I have to worry about her requesting in the near future?”

And while Meghan’s former co-star Tamra Judge commented that she was a “great mommy” along with many fans, others quickly criticized her and questioned why she was letting her little one watch YouTube in the first place.

Pic credit: @meghanking/Instagram

In response, Meghan edited the caption to explain to the “parent popo [police]” that she only allows her little ones to access YouTube KIDS when she needs a few moments to herself.

Meghan recently finalized her divorce from Jim

Meghan has been in the process of finalizing her divorce from Jim for over a year and a half. The journey finally came to an end in May of this year.

During a chat with Us Weekly, Meghan shared that she’s been working on building her independence since they initially separated and clarified that finalizing the divorce was more of “an energetic closure.”

Closing this chapter is helping to propel Meghan forward and she’s hoping that she’ll eventually find a partner to spend her life with.

“I want to spend my life with a partner. I’m a loyal, monogamous individual,’ she admitted. “I’ve been having a lot of fun dating, but I’m really hoping to settle down and find that partner.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.