Meghan King has already moved on: RHOC alum Instagram official with ‘friend’ Will Roos

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King has moved on from her last relationship and has now made it Instagram official with her new man, Will Roos. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King has seemingly moved on from her last relationship with ex Christian Schauf and is dating someone new.

Nearly two months after her breakup with Christian, Meghan has gone Instagram official with a new beau.

The mom-of-three has been transparent with her feelings of loneliness after the end of her relationship with Christian and is still dealing with the ongoing drama of her divorce proceedings with ex-husband Jim Edmonds.

However, Meghan isn’t letting any of that stop her from seeking happiness. She recently revealed that she’s dating someone new, her friend Will Roos.

Meghan goes Instagram official with Will Roos

Meghan recently took to her Instagram Stories to introduce Will to her followers and fans. The stories have since expired, but thankfully they were captured by People.

In her stories, Meghan shared sweet snaps of herself and Will while on a trip to Las Vegas.

“Need to tell y’all something….” she wrote in her first caption.

She quickly followed the first snap with another mirror selfie of the pair with the caption, “Meet my friend @willroos. We have been friends for a year.”

Meghan proceeded to explain how the two met, “We met as a love interest and that fizzled into friends. Obviously now that designation has shifted.”

She concluded by writing, “Welp, now here we are. Sometimes funny things happen in a funny way.”

But Meghan wasn’t the only one to make their relationship Instagram official. Will also shared a sweet picture of the pair out and about while in Las Vegas.

Meghan’s ongoing divorce has caused plenty of drama

Although Meghan is happily moving on from her past heartbreaks, that doesn’t mean her life is now drama-free.

In fact, Meghan has been open about her frustrations with her ongoing divorce from ex-husband Jim Edmonds. The pending divorce has all been halted by the global coronavirus pandemic.

In a recent blog post, Meghan shared that she wasn’t able to meet her 2020 goals.

“My main one was to get divorced but here I am married as ever,” she wrote. “Dude, Covid courts won’t even let me get divorced. I feel like that pretty much sums up 2020: I can’t even accomplish the s**tiest thing on my list.”

Although 2020 may have been a rough year for Meghan, 2021 is shaping up to be a better one.

