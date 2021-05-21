RHOC: Meghan King talks closure after finalizing divorce from Jim Edmonds

Meghan and Jim have finalized their divorce following their 2019 high profile split. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King is talking closure after her divorce from Jim Edmonds has become final.

Fans will recall Meghan ended her five-year marriage to Jim in 2019. At the time, she accused Jim of having an affair with their nanny. Jim denied all allegations turning the divorce into a nasty battle, especially when it came to child support and custody of their three children.

Meghan and Jim are parents to daughter Aspen, age 4, and 2-year-old twin sons, Hart and Hayes, 2. In October 2020, Meghan revealed Hart was diagnosed with hypotonic cerebral palsy.

What did Meghan saying about finding closure following divorce?

The lengthy divorce battle took a toll on Meghan, and the coronavirus pandemic didn’t help either. All Meghan wanted in 2020 was to be divorced from Jim. It took until May 2021 for her wish to come true.

As Meghan looks forward to the future, she has opened up to Us Weekly about finding closure now that her divorce is finalized.

“I feel the same as I did before it was finalized,” she shared. “I think it’s, like, an energetic closure, which is important, but I mean, I’ve been learning how to be independent ever since we separated, ever since the divorce was filed, and so that’s almost, I guess, a year and a half now.”

What does the future hold for Meghan?

The RHOC alum is no longer looking back. She’s all about looking forward. Meghan revealed feeling good about the future helped her gain closure after the divorce.

“So, it just — it feels good,” Meghan expressed. “It feels good to put that behind me and just look to the future. I want to spend my life with a partner. I’m a loyal, monogamous individual. I’ve been having a lot of fun dating, but I’m really hoping to settle down and find that partner.”

Speaking of finding a partner, Meghan certainly has been trying to find one since she announced her split from Jim. Meghan dated blogger Christian Schauf for six months in 2020. They broke up last November.

After her split from Christian, Meghan moved on with Will Roos, who she met and became friends with before dating Christian. Meghan went public with her relationship with Will in January 2021.

It’s not all about romance for Meghan, either. She is also focused on her newest business venture, LULUSIMONSTUDIO x Meghan King Capsule Collection. The collaboration brings uplifting and inspired tee-shirts featuring the strength in women.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.