RHOC: Shannon Beador files lawsuit against divorce attorney regarding settlement from David Beador


Shannon Beador from RHOC blames her divorce attorney for David Beador. settlement.
Shannon wants her lawyer Ben Phillips to pay for not getting her a better settlement in her divorce from David Beador. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange Country star Shannon Beador has filed a lawsuit against divorce attorney Ben Phillips regarding her settlement from ex-husband David Beador.

David and Shannon split in 2017 after 17 years of marriage. The divorce was finalized in 2019. However, Shannon has revealed she’s unhappy with the settlement she took and blames her lawyer Ben.

Shannon believes that the lawyer did not represent her fairly, and claims it cost her a lot of money. Now the RHOC beauty wants Ben to pay for allegedly not putting her needs as his client first.

Accusations against Ben involving Shannon’s kids

The Bravo personality has filed a lawsuit against her lawyer, alleging he did not have her best interest at heart. Court documents obtained by RadarOnline reveal several reasons Shannon has chosen to take this course of action.

First, Shannon alleges that Ben and his firm did not include the cost of college for her and David’s three children. She claims the lawyer told her it wasn’t necessary to include future educational costs in the settlement.

Shannon and David are parents to three daughters, Sophie, age 19, and 16-year-old twins, Stella and Adaline.

Another issue regarding the children involves filming The Real Housewives of Orange County. Shannon claims Ben’s company didn’t negotiate a filming release for the three girls to continue to appear on the Bravo show and claims it cost her “significant damage and expense” to ensure her children could be on RHOC following the divorce.

Shannon calls out Ben for ‘added expenses and pressure to take deal’

The lawsuit also alleges that Shannon received a bill for $85,000 for a forensic accountant that Ben’s law firm is claimed to have hired without her permission. She claims the accountancy company now wants her to pay up, even though Shannon believes the firm screwed up figuring out the worth of David’s construction business.

Along with several alleged extra added costs, Shannon has claimed Ben was uncommunicative throughout the process. The court documents allege Ben became so unresponsive towards Shannon at one point she had to call his wife to get ahold of him.

Finally, Shannon has accused Ben and his firm of forcing her to take a lowball settlement right before trial. The end result has allegedly cost Shannon financially and emotionally.

Ben has yet to respond to the lawsuit or allegations from Shannon. The case is ongoing, so stayed tuned.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.

