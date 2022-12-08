MBFFL: Whitney Way Thore reveals Babs’ death

Whitney Way Thore shared sad news about Babs. Pic credit: @whitneywaythore/Instagram

Whitney Way Thore shared the devastating news that her beloved mom, Babs Thore, passed away.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life viewers fell in love with the matriarch of the Thore family as her quick wit and loving nature exuded during each episode of the TLC hit show.

Last season, Whitney navigated her mother’s second stroke as the cameras rolled, sharing her family’s journey as they worked to help Babs recover.

As the season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life concluded, it appeared as though Babs was working hard to get her life back. Unfortunately, she suffered another stroke last month, on November 13.

From there, things began declining. Babs Thore passed away on December 7, just after 10:30 p.m., according to Whitney’s post memorializing her mom.

The reality TV star shared, in part, “My mother died last night just as the credits rolled on her favorite movie. Dad, Hunter, and I held her as she took her last breaths. It was 10:32pm, the same exact time she brought me into this world almost forty years ago.”

How did Babs Thore die?

Given her health history, it wasn’t a shock to the Thore family as Babs’ health began to fail.

Whitney Way Thore revealed that her mom suffered from cerebral amyloid angiopathy. It can cause various things in someone affected by it, but in Babs’ case, it was strokes.

She suffered her first one in 2017, and the second one was nearly one year ago, on December 28, 2021. That was during the filming of the last season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life that aired.

Her final stroke happened on November 13, and things continued downhill.

It appeared that Babs was doing better, and she could even attend Jessica’s wedding, which aired during the season. The realization of what Whitney, her father, Glenn, and her brother, Hunter, were going through hit home for some viewers as they watched the family navigate finding her care, visiting her in the facility, and learning how to live in this world changed by the coronavirus.

Whitney Way Thore shares personal video following Babs’ passing

Accompanying the announcement that Babs Thore had passed away, Whitney Way Thore put together a slideshow with clips of their conversations.

While eulogizing her mom, Whitney wrote, “But what you can’t possibly understand is the extent of my mother’s love — what you may have witnessed and felt through a TV screen is a minute fraction that, even if multiplied by a million, wouldn’t come close to ‘real life.’ That’s how enormous, how generous, and how all-encompassing my mother’s love was. I am the luckiest person on the planet to have been hers for almost 39 years.”

Throughout the several seasons of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, it was clear how much the mother and daughter loved one another. Babs was always Whitney’s cheerleader. When the entire cast got together for a party or vacation, it was apparent that everyone enjoyed Babs and loved her so much.

Whitney Way Thore shared one of her greatest treasures with viewers; now, they will mourn alongside her.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life is currently on hiatus on TLC.