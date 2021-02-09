Chase Severino welcomed a baby girl last year. Pic credit: TLC

On a new episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney Way Thore will learn that Chase Severino welcomed his daughter.

It is a sore subject for the reality star as she was once engaged to this man. He cheated on her, which led to a baby being born.

News of the infidelity broke in May 2020, and since then, My Big Fat Fabulous Life viewers have been wondering how all of this went down.

When did Chase Severino become a dad?

Chase Severino welcomed his daughter, Aurora, in September 2020. He has shared various updates on social media but has kept things to a minimum following the outrage and hate he received after it was revealed he fathered a child while engaged to Whitney Way Thore.

This was an especially touchy subject because they had been discussing children. Whitney has been wanting a baby for years, and Chase wasn’t giving her an answer about whether kids were in his plans.

Now, Chase is embracing his life as a dad. He chose to try and make things work with his baby mama, which is a conversation that went down on camera for My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

He told Whitney that he had to choose the other woman, which broke her heart. He was supposed to be the one for her and complete her life, instead, he just added more complications.

Whitney finds out Chase is a dad

People shared a sneak peek for the upcoming episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

In the preview, Whitney Way Thore learns that Chase Severino welcomed his daughter. She did the right thing and sent her well wishes on the birth of his child, and he called her to meet the little one.

It is a whirlwind of emotions for the My Big Fat Fabulous Life star. She is crying and overwhelmed with emotions. Whitney says, “I’ve never really seen him look so happy, and I think I can be happy for that and be hurt at the same time. I don’t think I have to feel all one way or the other.”

Even though this has been one of the toughest years of her life, Whitney Way Thore was able to pull through it all. She has put her life out there to be filmed, including some of the most embarrassing moments of her life. And now, she has to pick up the pieces and move on.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.