Who is Chase Severino’s baby mama? Here’s what we know about the woman he cheated on Whitney Way Thore with

Whitney Way Thore isn’t Chase Severino’s baby mama, despite being engaged to her.

The former couple ended last season on a high note with their engagement in Paris, but as this season progresses, the end is looming.

While Chase’s baby mama isn’t in the spotlight, there is some information available about her.

Who is Chase Severino’s baby mama?

When news broke in May that Whitney Way Thore and Chase Severino were over, no one expected what was coming next.

It was revealed that he was expecting a child with a woman who was not Whitney. Chase had reportedly reconnected with someone he had a past with.

From there, things got complicated.

Chase posted a note on Instagram confirming he was going to be a father in the fall, but that his baby mama wished to remain anonymous. However, her identity was quickly brought to light.

Sara Jackson is her name. Her identity was uncovered after online sleuths found an Amazon baby registry for the couple. Chase and Sara were listed as the parents and the baby’s due date was listed as September 25, 2020.

In the announcement that his daughter had arrived, Chase did share a photo of Sara Jackson in the montage he provided. That has been the only photo on social media of the two together.

Aurora Jo Severino arrived on September 9, 2020. She was early but weighed in at six pounds and 12 ounces. Based on the due date, she was born a little after 37 weeks.

Are Chase Severino and his baby mama together?

The relationship status between Chase Severino and Sara Jackson is unclear. He has shared several photos of himself with his daughter, but nothing with her mother.

Whitney Way Thore has been supportive of her former flame, continuing to follow him on Instagram and even giving his photos a few likes.

It is unfortunate that Chase couldn’t remain faithful to Whitney throughout their relationship. They were engaged last fall, and by the beginning of 2020, he had already cheated on her with Sara Jackson.

In fact, he continued to film My Big Fat Fabulous life knowing what he was doing. Right now, the episodes airing are from earlier this year, when the coronavirus pandemic was shutting everything down for the first time.

Most recently, Chase asked Whitney to move in with him in Wilmington when she and Babs Thore visited the town for the weekend.

Now, the upcoming episodes will explore how Whitney found out about Chase’s infidelity and the conversations they had about the baby on the way.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.