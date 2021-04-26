Matt James and Hannah Brown have been hanging out — Here’s how The Bachelor sleuths figured it out

Bachelor fans figured out that Matt James and Hannah Brown were hanging out together in Los Angeles this weekend. Pic credit: @hannahbrown/Instagram

Bachelor fans are also pretty good detectives. They have uncovered clues that have revealed Season 25 star Matt James and Bachelorette Season 15 star Hannah Brown have been hanging out.

The pals reunited over the weekend as they watched a a UFC fight according to their respective social media pages.

While they did not state they were together, savvy Bachelor fans found some clues that linked the pals to the same location.

Matt tweeted a photograph where he pointed his phone camera at a television. While that seems ordinary, Bachelor sleuths recognized a printer and cable wires atop a table positioned right underneath the television.

These same objects were seen in an image Hannah used on her Instagram story. This indicated that the two pals were in the same place watching the fight together per Yahoo.

Matt was reportedly with Hannah and Adam Woodward at her apartment, where they relaxed and enjoyed a casual evening in.

The two became friends in 2020

Matt and Hannah became fast friends in 2020 when she went to Florida to stay with Tyler Cameron and became part of his “quarantine crew.”

These two have remained pals and Hannah even sent her pal Heather Martin to the Bachelor set to crash the season and meet Matt. She believed they would make a good match.

Matt confirmed that Hannah was no longer single in February of this year to Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti on their The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast.

He revealed that Hannah was dating Adam Woolard, a model, and meditation and lifestyle coach.

“Hannah is my girl. I talk to Hannah on a regular basis. I actually met her new boyfriend, who’s incredible. He’s awesome and she’s happy and she deserves to be happy,” he shared.

Hannah and her new BF kept their relationship private until Matt outed them

People Magazine reported that the former Bachelorette star and her new beau were spotted holding hands during a walk together in Los Angeles.

They have kept their relationship private in spite of Matt outing them in a very public way back in February. Hannah has not shared any photographs of Adam on her social media page but did share a photo to her Instagram story for Valentine’s Day where they were seen riding horses and stopped for a smooch.

She did honor her friendship with Matt in an Instagram post when he was hired as the lead of Season 25 of the ABC reality dating series.

She penned a lengthy caption where she spoke proudly of Matt’s new gig.

“Matt James, Bachelor Nation is so lucky to be able to experience all the love, joy, and goodness that you are. So thankful to call you a friend and to watch your journey to find love unfold. These girls better bring you more laughs than tears…and if not, the Beast (rawr) always has your back! Oh, and cheers to love,” she wrote.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.