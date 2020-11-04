Hannah Brown is apparently on The Bachelor set to support Matt James

Hannah Brown became close friends with Matt James during the COVID-19 shutdown.

The former Bachelorette star decided to go spend time with Tyler Cameron in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida, where Matt was also staying.

The two became great friends and it was possibly because of her that Matt got cast on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Because ABC was criticized for not including more people of color as their Bachelor leads, Matt was pulled from Clare’s season and given his own season.

Fans are excited to see a brand new person lead The Bachelor season in 2021, but he isn’t doing it without some familiar help.

Hannah Brown arrives at the Nemacolin Resort

Several Bachelor Nation stars have shown up at the resort in Pennsylvania to help him out, including Tyler Cameron.

Now, Reality Steve is reporting that Hannah has arrived at the resort and will be in quarantine before she can film with Matt. Reality Steve guesses that she may be there because she’ll help out with a group date.

Read More Hannah Ann caught cuddling Joshua Dobbs before The Bachelor finale [Spoilers]

“JoJo’s been out there, Tayshia has been out there, Wells has been there, Tyler Cameron has been out there, and I can tell you that Hannah Brown arrived there on Sunday. You know, Quarantine Crew and what not. Not surprising she’ll be making an appearance on Matt’s season since they’re supposedly BFF’s. No, she’s not showing up as a contestant,” Reality Steve wrote on his blog this week.

Despite fans hoping that she would enter the season as a possible contestant, that’s not the case according to Steve.

It’s also questionable whether Matt would do that to his best friend Tyler, who almost proposed to Hannah last spring.

Hannah Brown hasn’t announced anything herself

While Reality Steve is reporting that she’s at the resort, Hanna herself has confirmed nothing.

The only thing Hannah has said about Matt’s season is about the advice she gave him. Hannah has revealed that she gave Matt a journal he could write in before he left for filming

Tyler, on the other hand, has been vocal about his friend.

Tyler recently revealed that Matt dodged a bullet with Clare Crawley, sharing that he’s happy his friend didn’t end up going on her season and getting cheated out of a chance at love.

From the first day of filming, Dale Moss has been a frontrunner for Clare Crawley.

The Bachelorette airs Thursday at 8/7c on ABC.