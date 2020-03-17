Married at First Sight star Taylor didn’t think there was anything wrong with her obnoxious Instagram story video where she vented about not being able to find a good man who meets her “minimal requirements” but it seems she had a change of heart.

Taylor finally apologized

On the last episode of Married at First Sight, Taylor claims she doesn’t want to “give up so easily” on their marriage and invites Brandon to her nail salon to get manicures.

While there Taylor makes a half-assed peace offering by giving Brandon a card with a hand-written apology in it. Brandon reads it and is not impressed.

In the card, there was a handwritten apology that read:

“I know there’s been a lot of miscommunication and I know I hurt you, but I wanted to apologize. It was never my intention to hurt your feelings. I’m sorry. I hope we can work on a friendship.”

He doesn’t feel the apology is genuine because she’s had so many opportunities to apologize. He doesn’t appreciate that she apologized in a card and is kind of pissed off that she did it that way.

He says to her “is there anything else you’d like to get off your chest,” implying that she only did that so save face on camera.

Taylor rambles on about how she is trying and wishes Brandon could just “let things go.” Of course, she wants him to let it go. She’s the one at fault and she’s tired of hearing about it. She did her duty and gave him her fake apology and now she wants it all forgotten.

He asks her, “If I made that video that you made… letting everyone know you were single… would you have been OK with that?

She pauses for a sec and then replies, “If you told me why… then yeah.”

Brandon is over it

She talks about getting back to basics and working on their friendship and asks him, “Do you want to be friends?”

He says no. “I just want to move on with my life. I want to cut all of this and be done with it. This has just been a cluster F and it’s stupid,” he tells her.

“I didn’t get in to Married at First Sight to find a friend” he says in confessional, “I have a pretty decent personality, I’m pretty sure I can find friends…. I got into this to find my soulmate, so this is a big slap in my face. It sucks.”

Taylor asks, “So, since you don’t want to be friends, where are we? Are we just done?”

“I don’t know,” Brandon replies. “I’m glad we were able to have this conversation on TV… I don’t really know what to say.”

Taylor responds, “I offered my peace.” And Brandon gets up and leaves.

In the confessional, Brandon says, “My wife is a narcissist. She doesn’t see anything wrong and she has a problem with admitting when she’s wrong, and I can’t be with someone who can’t even admit when they are wrong.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.