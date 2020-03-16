Sometimes, the most interesting things happen when a Married at First Sight season ends, and the cast is no longer on the show.

Is Amber dating Will Guess from Season 8 of Married at First Sight?

In case you’ve forgotten, on the show, Amber was married to Matt Gwynne. He had some really bad habits like not coming home at night (sometimes for days) and spending time with other women.

Will was married to Jasmine McGiff, who was looking for a more “traditional” marriage where the man pays all the bills — as her daddy did.

Ultimately, both couples chose to get divorced at the end of their seasons.

The faithful wife

Even though much proof was dished up to Amber along the way about Matt’s inappropriate behavior and indiscretions (by other Married at First Sight cast members and from teachers at her school), Amber stayed true to the vows she spoke on her wedding day.

She has admitted that she “indulged” in her own “wild times” after the eight-week experiment ended. But now, this loyal ex-wife teases that there might be another Married at First Sight man in her life.

It’s looking like Season 9’s Amber Bowles might be dating Will Guess from Season 8.

A new friendship blossoms

We first noticed Amber and Will hanging out together when she posted a photo on her Instagram of herself and Will having a drink and making candles at Candle Bar in her hometown of Charlotte.

We’re curious how this friendship came to be… because they weren’t in the same season and don’t live in the same city.

When followers asked Amber about the “date,” she at first tried to make it seem like there was nothing romantic happening between them. She said they were getting to know each other and doing a promo for a candle company.

“I don’t have a man, nor do I want a man at this point in my life,” she responded in a comment “I’m just here learning and growing and making friends.”

Well, it looks like more than friendship to us.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Amber also posted a photo in an Instagram story where the two embrace in a “tender hug, surrounded by a backdrop of hearts.”

But wait…

A new guy has recently popped up on Amber’s Instagram.

So, who is this @a4wadej from Charlotte?

Could he be a new boo?

Or just another “friend?”

