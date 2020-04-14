Married at First Sight Season 9: Who is still together and who broke up?

It is time for a status update on the Married at First Sight Season 9 couples. Who is still together, and who has broken up?

Nearly six months after the ninth season of the hit Lifetime show ended, fans are wondering what happened to Iris and Keith, Amber and Matthew, Elizabeth and Jamie, and Deonna and Gregory. They all agreed to get married under the most unusual circumstances, with different outcomes for all parties involved.

So which couples found love and which ones still looking for the one?

Iris Caldwell and Keith Manley

Keith and Iris are separated, which should not surprise fans at all. The finale ended with Iris wanting to work on the marriage, but Keith blindsiding her, opting for divorce on Decision Day.

It will take the couple longer to end their union then they were married. In a series of Instagram stories, Iris answered fans’ questions, one of which asked about her marital status. Iris revealed that North Carolina requires a one-year separation period before filing for divorce.

They were married in March 2019, which means they can now file for divorce and move on from the marriage. Iris initially hoped Keith would change his mind. However, now she is ready for the next chapter in her life.

Amber Bowles and Matthew Gwynne

Amber and Matthew were doomed from the start. They were separated by finale night and are in the process of getting a divorce.

Matt said he knew within 15 minutes of being married to Amber that the union wouldn’t work. Throughout the season, he would spend time away from his wife by going out and getting drunk.

Rumors circulated that Matt was unfaithful during their short-lived marriage. He denies all cheating allegations. As of now, Amber and Matt are moving on with their lives. Amber has admitted that she is dating again, but not seriously.

Deonna McNeill and Gregory Okotie

Gregory and Deonna are one of the MAFS success stories. They are still married. One thing that has worked in their favor is that they took the relationship slow – especially Deonna.

She wanted the feelings to develop organically. Greg strived to be patient and understanding with his wife. After all, it had been years since Deonna was in a serious and happy relationship.

Unlike other couples, Deonna and Greg had a solid romance since Day 1. They felt from the beginning that they were matched perfectly. Those feelings of compatibility, true love, and romance have also helped Greg and Deonna stay married

Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson

Jamie and Beth have certainly had their ups and downs since getting married. However, they are proving love truly can be found on MAFS.

Even though they are newlyweds, Beth and Jamie are continuously working on their marriage. Once the cameras stopped rolling, they were able to focus on each other solely. They even took a vacation to Costa Rica, which afforded them some much-needed quality alone time.

The newlyweds keep in touch with Dr. Viviana Coles — one of the experts from the show — as well as their fellow married couple, Deonna and Gregory. Jamie and Beth credit their success to evolving together. Communication has also been a key to their happiness.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.