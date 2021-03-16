Margaret Josephs says she finds the social media hate ‘extremely entertaining’ and ‘funny’

RHONJ star Margaret Josephs isn’t phased by the hate she receives from critics on social media. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs isn’t one to let online criticism get her down. With her years of experience as a Bravo Housewife, Margaret has often been the target of online trolling.

Although she’s been subject to plenty of online hate, that hasn’t stopped Margaret from loving herself and going under the knife to increase her self-confidence.

And, during a recent chat on Getting Real with the Housewives podcast, Margaret explained how the online critics impact her life.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Margaret gets honest about the work she’s had done

During her interview, Margaret delved into the work she’s had done. This season, fans were introduced to Margaret’s latest procedure of a breast lift when co-star Teresa Giudice jokingly pulled down her top.

“You were also open with some of the work that you’ve had done this season. You’re showing off your new ladies,” correspondent Christina Garibaldi pointed out.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

“No, they’re my old ladies, refurbished,” Margaret quipped back. “No implants at all. I had granny boobs, truthfully. And they were just like a ball in a sock. So, I got a lift… a lift and a reduction.”

“I’m still the only on without implants,” Margaret clarified.

When asked if there was anything else she wanted to get done, Margaret replied, “No, at this point, I mean, what am I really gonna do? I did my face, you know, it’s [a] nice and tight face. I’ve lifted the boobs. I have a fat butt. What am I gonna do? You know? I’m not into liposuction.”

Margaret doesn’t let online criticism bother her

In addition to the work she listed, Margaret also mentioned her upgrade to veneers on her top teeth, a move that, according to Margaret, many RHONJ fans didn’t seem to love.

“I did my teeth. I got veneers on my upper teeth. People are complaining. You know, my teeth weren’t good and then they’re telling me, you know, now I have too many teeth,” she said.

“You can’t make anybody happy,” she elaborated.

Christina followed up asking if the hardest part of being a Housewife was the social media criticism, but according to Margaret, she isn’t bothered by the trolls.

“I actually find it extremely entertaining,” Margaret shared. “I’m not even kidding you, you will never see me say something rude to a fan or people who love us or friends of the show. I think it’s actually funny. I write back. I’m very disarming. I mean, I’ve maybe blocked three people [on social media], only cuz they said graphic, sexual, gross stuff.”

She carried on to say that while others may get offended by the hate online, she opts to respond with a “funny, sarcastic comment” instead.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo