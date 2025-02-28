MAFS Season 18 is not over yet — Here’s what’s left to come

We’re already 17 episodes into the current season of Married at First Sight and with Decision Day out the way, you might be wondering what’s next.

You’ll be happy to know that Season 18 is far from over, with new episodes scheduled until the end of March.

As usual, the reunion is one event that can’t be missed. There are other exciting events set to take place, but first, let’s recap the latest happenings.

Only two of the five original couples made it to Decision Day: Juan Franco and Karla Juarez, along with Thomas McDonald and Camille Parsons.

Juan and Karla opted for divorce but Camille and Thomas stayed married and are the only couple from the season still together.

There was also a cheating scandal and a couple swap as David Trimble and Madison Myers ditched their partners for each other.

The fifth couple, Emem Obot and Ikechi Ojore opted for divorce after several contentious weeks together and didn’t even make it to Decision Day.

All the couples have made their decisions moving forward, but the season is not over yet.

Here’s what to expect for the rest of Season 18

There are at least four episodes left before we bid goodbye to the season for good.

Episode 18, New Love is in the Air, is set for March 4 and the title is a dead giveaway that we’ll see more of David and Madison as they embark on their romance.

The synopsis teases that Camille and David navigate their new shared life together, while the divorcees return to their single lives.

However, while Michelle and Allen wrestle with betrayal and disappointment, David and Madison find solace in each other.

There’s also a teaser about Emem’s surprise engagement, hinting that one cast member will find love where they least expect it.

MAFS Season 18 will have a two-part reunion

The reunion was filmed in November 2024, and part one, Secrets Revealed, will air on March 11.

Prepare for tensions to flare when the entire Chicago cast returns one year later to debate and discuss shocking moments from the season.

Part two of the reunion, MAFS Hall of Fame, will play out the following week, on March 18.

The final special of the season, Where Are They Now? Chicago: A Look Back will air on March 25 and provide an update on the lives of the Season 18 cast one year later.

We will discover if any couples are still together, plus get updates on the new relationships and much more when the finale episode plays out.

Are you excited about what’s left to come this season?

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.