MAFS spoilers: Is Emem Obot already engaged to someone else?

Emem Obot got the short end of the stick when she was matched with arguably one of the worst husbands in Married at First Sight history, Ikechi Ojore.

However, spoiler alert: Emem Obot is doing fine post-MAFS and is allegedly engaged to someone else.

She went into the process with the desire to find a husband and settle down.

Viewers are convinced that Ikechi went on the show for fame and to sell his book.

That has certainly backfired because the Amazon ratings on his publication have plummeted in recent weeks.

Angry MAFS fans have written dreadful comments about the self-published author, trying to dissuade people from buying his book.

The backlash against the 41-year-old is arguably justified as viewers rally to defend Emem.

You’ll be happy to know she has moved on from Ikechi and his circus act.

Is MAFS star Emem Obot engaged to a new man?

There are signs that Emem is engaged to a mystery man and a major clue was spotted during her appearance on MAFS Afterparty a few weeks ago.

The Instagram account @mafsfan posted spoilers about Emem a few months ago but since we’re watching her marriage crash and burn on TV, now’s the perfect time to share some good news.

“Allegedly, Emem gets engaged to a non-cast member shortly after MAFS is done filming,” the spoiler stated.

As proof, the post included Emem’s wedding day and a photo of her appearance on MAFS Afterparty.

In the wedding picture, she wore a wedding band, but in the other snap, she wore an engagement ring.

The MAFS Afterparty was filmed after Decision Day, and if you read our Season 18 spoiler, you already know that Emem and Ikechi did not stay married.

More about Emem’s engagement timeline

Monsters and Critics already shared that Emem was dating a new man after her disastrous MAFS experience.

She posted about her guy a few months ago and tagged him in the Instagram Story.

We tried to get the scoop on the mystery man but his profile, like hers, is private.

It’s fair to assume this is the person she’s now getting ready to marry.

The MAFS fan page revealed another spoiler: Emem’s engagement occurred in December 2023.

“The show was done filming in November 2023,” the post read.

Now that we know things turned out well for Emem after her disastrous marriage to Ikechi, we can rest a little easier.

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.