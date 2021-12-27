MAFS: Jose speaks on split from Rachel, says ‘God’s timing is perfect’

Married at First Sight Season 13 couple Rachel and Jose have officially called it quits. Pic credit: Lifetime

Despite Season 13 of Married at First Sight’s promising start, all five expertly-matched couples have officially called it quits.

Rachel Gordillo and Jose San Miguel Jr. was the last connection still standing – that was until news broke early December that the reality TV couple had officially filed for divorce.

While even the experts called the results of the social experiment ‘unexpected’, Jose spoke on his recent separation from his former wife and called it ‘God’s timing.’

Jose San Miguel Jr. speaks on split from former wife Rachel Gordillo

While Jose was committed to fixing his past wrongs with his former wife, it’s clear things have changed post-show.

Responding to a comment on social media that hoped for the success of him and Rachel, the Mission Flight specialist wrote, “We have chose to go our separate ways my guy but it’s ok.”

Staying hopeful, the 35-year-old added, “God’s timing is perfect and he’s never late. Trust the process.”

Former MAFS husband Jose San Miguel Jr. confirms his split. Pic credit: @jay_st.michael

The last time fans checked in with the Texas MAFS couples, Jose and Rachel were still working on their marriage and on the road to moving back in together.

However, it wouldn’t be long until viewers guessed their relationship was shaky by their absence on each other’s social media. Rachel found friendships with fellow co-stars Johnny Lam and Myrla Feria, but fans couldn’t help but notice her husband missing from the photos.

It would only be a few weeks later when fans’ suspicions were verified as the couple confirmed their choice to divorce.

Jose and Rachel called it quits shortly after Decision Day

Despite choosing to stay together on Decision Day, the MAFS couple revealed at the reunion show the not-so-surprising news that they decided to split.

While they revealed they had since reconciled, things clearly did not go as planned as the couple later announced their official separation to PEOPLE.

“After much thought, we have decided that we are better off going our separate ways. It’s a decision we do not make lightly, but after some back and forth and trying to make this marriage work we know this decision best serves our future,” the now-exes said in a joint statement.

With Season 14 right around the corner, fans are hoping for more success in the expertly crafted matches. Will you be tuning in for the upcoming experiment based in Boston?

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, January 5 at 8/7c on Lifetime.