MAFS fans gush over Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd’s family

Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd have made it into the Married at First Sight success stories.

The Season 10 couple is among the 12 success stories from the show’s 18 seasons on air and we knew from the moment they met that it was a perfect match.

Since the show, the duo started a family and are now parents to two adorable boys, a three-year-old son, Westin, and his six-month-old brother, Everett.

Despite having two young kids, the duo is committed to making time for each other, a testament to their flourishing relationship.

During her February Dump, Jessica posted snaps from her date night with Austin and other cute snaps of their kids.

MAFS fans instantly took to the comments to gush over the cute couple.

Jessica Studer shares date night snap with husband Austin Hurd

Jessica Studer keeps her social media fans in the loop with many videos and Instagram stories and just posted a new stack.

“February dump 🥰,” she captioned the post, noting that the first photo of her and Austin was from their time out minus the kids.

“We made some time for a date night ❤️,” exclaimed the busy RN.

The other adorable clips in the carousel included Westin hugging his baby brother and photos of them snuggling together for nap time.

“My heart melts constantly watching Westin love on his brother 💙,” wrote Jessica. “Everett is growing into a handsome, smiley little dude 🥰.”

Other photos in the carousel show Jessica rocking her scrubs in a mirror selfie and other cute family snaps, including one of Everett looking stylish in jeans, a button-down shirt, and suspenders.

MAFS fans gush over Austin and Jessica’s adorable family

The MAFS couple has garnered a huge following from their stint on the show, and Jessica’s post racked up many positive comments.

“I love that you two were a success story on MAFS and have such a beautiful family. 🥰🩵💙,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Beautiful couple. Had so much respect for them watching the show. So much empathy for her during Covid for what she was going through as a supervising nurse,” stated someone else.

“❤️ I love your family. Westin is a great big brother and Everett is growing so fast,” another commenter stated.

One MAFS viewer wrote, “Watched your story unfold on mafs years ago and been following since. Following your little little family makes me smile.”

Another added, “Love your success as a married couple and now family of 4. Keep up the great work! Your boys are so cute 😍.”

Jessica and Austin have been married for five years and will celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary on August 3, 2025.

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.