MAFS success story Jessica and Austin celebrate 4-year anniversary

It’s not often that we get to share happy news about a Married at First Sight couple, so let’s bask in this rare occasion.

Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd are celebrating their fourth anniversary today, and we couldn’t be happier for the Season 10 couple.

Not surprisingly, they are the last two standing from that season — as all the other matches called it quits by Decision Day or not long after.

However, it was clear from the start that Austin and Jessica were perfectly matched and that they took the prospect of marriage very seriously.

By the end of the eight-week experiment, we knew that the couple would be in it for the long haul, and we were right.

It’s already been a few years since the couple said Ido as strangers on the Lifetime series, and today marks four years of them being in wedded bliss together.

Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary with throwback photos

Jessia took to Instagram moments ago and shared some throwback photos of her wedding day as she reflected on the life they’ve built together.

“Happy 4 year Anniversary @ahurd103,” she wrote. “It still doesn’t feel real that I met you as a complete stranger on our wedding day 😆 I wouldn’t change any of it 🥰 #marriedatfirstsight #marriage #mafs #arrangedmarriage #husbandandwife.”

Since we last saw Jessica and Austin on TV, the couple has been busy growing their family and building a life together.

They have an adorable son named Westin, who’s the perfect mix of mom and dad.

The trio spends a lot of time with family, including Jessica’s twin sister, who has a daughter close to Westin’s age, and the cousins have formed a close bond.

The 35-year-old posted photos from their summer of fun, which showed some cute moments with the toddlers.

“We had the most perfect summer weekend…We spent time with my sister and got some quality cousin time ❤️ Thanks for visiting @jlstuderman,” wrote Jessica.

MAFS viewers show love to Austin and Jessica

Meanwhile, Married at First Sight viewers couldn’t contain their excitement after Jessica posted on their anniversary.

“I think y’all are one of the best matches the experts ever made! Happy Anniversary! 😍,” said one commenter.

“This is THE best and most genuine couple from the show. Congratulations, guys!” added someone else.

One viewer wrote, “Still one of the best MAFS romances.”

Pic credit: @jessica_studer2/Instagram

Another commenter wrote, “You took a leap of faith and it turned into a beautiful family!!❤️.”

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.