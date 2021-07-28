MAFS: Jessica and Austin announce they’re having a baby

Jessica and Austin will expand their family this fall. Pic credit: Lifetime

Another MAFS baby is on the way! Married at First Sight Season 10 stars, Jessica and Austin, are pregnant and will be expanding both their family and the MAFS family this fall.

Jess and Austin just recently broke the exciting news, sharing photos that reveal Jess is already showing and glowing. The couple is now the sixth couple to become parents from Married at First Sight.

Jessica and Austin can’t wait to be parents

Baby fever had been in the air for Jessica and Austin as they began trying to have a child and documenting their experience on Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam this season. Jessica had fears about infertility that runs in her family and so she was overjoyed to learn that they became pregnant so soon after trying.

Jessica and Austin shared an official statement to E! News, stating “Austin and I are super excited about this new adventure of parenthood! We both knew we wanted to be parents when we met, but wanted to wait for the time to be right. Now that we have been married for almost two years and are a little more settled with a house, we are as ready as can be.”

Jess also shared an adorable photo of her and Austin with an ultrasound and a visible baby bump, which received a ton of love from members of the MAFS family. She captioned the photo, “It’s true! Can’t wait to meet Baby H this fall.”

The couple didn’t announce the gender of their baby, but we do know that the baby is due in November, which is coming up fast.

Jess documented the moment she told Austin they’re pregnant

Jessica and Austin have been documenting their marriage ever since they met at the altar almost 2 years ago. Viewers watched as Jess and Austin slowly but surely fell in love and became the only marriage from MAFS Season 10 that didn’t end in a train wreck.

So naturally, Jessica also documented when she excitedly told Austin they’re pregnant and Austin was adorably overjoyed and speechless. Fans will get to witness this moment on the latest episode of Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam.

Both Jessica and Austin are thrilled to start a new chapter as parents and Jess feels confident that Austin will make a fantastic father. The couple has been through a lot together, especially with Jess having worked as an RN in a Covid-unit during the pandemic, so their pregnancy is uplifting and well deserved news.

Congratulations to Jessica and Austin and their growing family!

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.