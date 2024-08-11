MAFS Season 10 alums Jessica and Austin welcome second baby: ‘We are madly in love’

Jessica Studer and her husband Austin Hurd shared exciting news with Married at First Sight fans; they’ve welcomed their second child.

Baby number two took longer than expected as Jessica recently shared an update and confessed that her due date had passed and she still hadn’t given birth.

She also posted a video of all the things she was doing to induce labor, and something worked because the baby was born soon after.

The second time parents took to social media with a photo of their adorable newborn after being bombarded with pregnancy questions over the past few days.

The couple had opted not to find out the gender of their second child until he made his grand exit into the world.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Now they’ve added another baby boy to their growing brood, making their two-year-old son Westin a big brother.

MAFS couple Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd welcome their second child

The Season 10 couple shared the news with PEOPLE after welcoming their second son, two days after his expected due date.

“Austin, Westin, and I are so thrilled to welcome our sweet bundle of joy to the family. Everyone is happy and healthy and we are madly in love,” said Jessica.

She continued, “[I’m] so grateful for this beautiful little family of mine and excited for all the days ahead.”

Jessica and Austin’s son, Everett Brooks Hurd was born on August 9, although his date of birth was initially set for August 7.

Little Everett weighed “7 lbs., 13 oz., and measured 21 inches at birth.”

The pair told the media outlet that their youngest son “looks just like his brother Westin!”

Jessica is back home and doing well after giving birth

Jessica posted a few updates on her Instagram Story after returning home.

The first showed her and Austin kissing their adorable newborn as he gave a little yawn for his first photo.

“Meet Everett,” 🥰💙,” she captioned the post.

Another snap showed Jessica and Austin smiling for the camera as baby Everett rested on Dad’s chest. We also spotted newly minted big brother, Westin sleeping on the couch nearby.

Jessica Studer shares a pregnancy update. Pic credit: @jessica_studer2/Instagram

“We made it home yesterday afternoon and are in the full depths of the newborn phase, and recovering,” wrote the second-time mom. “Overall we are doing good 🥰.”

Meanwhile, it’s been a month of happy occasions for the MAFS couple, who recently celebrated five years of marriage after tying the knot as strangers in Season 10.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.