MAFS Season 10 update: What happened to Jessica and Austin?

Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd were one of the couples that reignited our hope in the Married at First Sight process.

They’re among the few success stories from the show, and we knew from the beginning that they were a perfect match.

The other couples from Season 10 were Taylor Dunklin and Brandon Reid, Mindy Shiben and Zach Justice, Meka Jones and Michael Watson, and Derek Sherman, and Katie Conrad. They have all called it quits.

Jessica and Austin were an instant fan favorite as the level-headed couple was totally committed to the eight-week experiment.

They experienced a few hiccups along the way, but with the help of the experts, they managed to resolve their issues.

It wasn’t a surprise that Austin and Jessica opted to stay married on Decision Day.

However, did they keep their marriage together when the cameras wrapped and they returned to the real world?

MAFS alums Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd have been happily married for four years

We’re happy to report that Jessica and Austin are still together and even celebrated a special milestone a few months ago.

August 4, 2023, marked four years since the couple tied the knot as strangers on MAFS.

Jessica celebrated the moment with several throwback photos of their wedding day “Happy 4 year Anniversary @ahurd103.”

“It still doesn’t feel real that I met you as a complete stranger on our wedding day 😆 I wouldn’t change any of it 🥰,” she added.

Jessica and Austin have an adorable son named Westin

The MAFS couple shared exciting news in the summer of 2021, revealing they were expecting their first child.

Their adorable son, Westin Paul Hurd, made his grand arrival a few months later, and in November, the duo shared the first photo of their newborn.

“The last few days have been a blur and it’s crazy this little man is ours! Welcome Westin Paul, we are so in love with you 🥰 We are all healthy and adjusting!” wrote Jessica in her Instagram post.

“As exhausting as these first few days have been the snuggles really do make it all worth it 🥰.”

Little Westin has been growing up fast and will be three years old in November of this year.

Things are also going well career-wise for the Season 10 couple.

Jessica is still a labor and delivery registered nurse, spending the daytime with her son and clocking in at night for her shifts.

The 35-year-old has been documenting her morning routine as she runs errands, does house projects, and hangs out with little Westin before sending him to daycare.

As for Austin, he’s enjoying his job as a network technician, but his favorite thing is being a dad.

