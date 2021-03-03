MAFS: Deonna and Greg announce the arrival of Baby Okotie — Here’s what they named him

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam stars Deonna and Greg are officially a family of three. Pic credit: @GregOkotie/Instagram

Married at First Sight alum Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie have announced the arrival of Baby 0. The new parents have revealed what they named him and other details about their precious son.

Greg and Deonna were thrust into the spotlight when they got married on MAFS Season 9. They are one of the Lifetime reality TV show’s success stories.

The new parents will celebrate their second wedding anniversary in a couple of months. Meanwhile, their little angel joins the list of babies born to couples who met on Married at First Sight.

What did Deonna and Greg name Baby O?

Greg and Deonna released a statement via Kinetic Content, which does publicity for the Lifetime show.

“We are so blessed and excited to welcome our baby boy, Declan, into the world. We’re all healthy and doing well, just happy to be home as a family of 3! Declan Okotie, born on 2/27/2021 at 8:44pm, weighing 6lbs 9oz,” Deonna and Greg said in a statement shared with Monsters & Critics.

The proud papa also took to Instagram to share Declan’s arrival and praise his loving wife.

“He came into the world over the weekend, and it was a journey (36 hrs of labor). I don’t know how Deonna dealt with all of that pain for so long, but she did and I’m beyond happy, proud, and in awe of her!!” Greg wrote alongside a photo of his wife and newborn son.

Deonna and Declan are both healthy, according to Greg. The family of three is now focused on their new normal. Greg did thank fans for all their support and well-wishes throughout the pregnancy.

Will Greg and Deonna keep Declan out of the spotlight?

Fans have watched Deonna and Greg’s romance bloom from day one. They have happily shared their lives on social media and Married at First Sight: Couples Cam. The duo even documented Deonna’s pregnancy on the Lifetime show.

However, the new parents are taking a different approach when it comes to their son and life in the public eye.

“We signed up to be public figures, but our child really didn’t, so to be able to keep some things private and to ourselves will allow for our child to be able to make those decisions when they grow up. Is this something you want to be a part of? Yes or no?” Deonna expressed to E! News.

If they choose to keep Declan out of the limelight, it doesn’t necessarily mean Greg and Deonna’s reality TV career will be over. They could choose to film but without their son on the show or at the very least, limit his exposure.

Congratulations go out to MAFS alum Greg Okotie and Deonna McNeill on the birth of their son, Declan.

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.