MAFS fan-favorites Deonna and Greg reveal the gender of their first child as due date approaches

Married at First Sight couple Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie will be expecting their first child this year. Pic credit: Lifetime

Meeting on the season based in Charlotte, Greg Okotie and Deonna McNeill are one of the fan-favorite couples to keep up with on the Married at First Sight spin-off Couple’s Cam.

Viewers watched them wed as strangers and now get to witness one of their favorite love stories continue to expand their family.

Greg and Deonna revealed the gender of their first child in an elegant photoshoot

From aphrodisiac-infused foods to fertility-inducing yoga, Greg and Deonna have given fans an inside look at their journey to parenthood.

In an elegantly themed gender reveal photoshoot, the couple gives fans a major update regarding Baby O. With Deonna looking stunning in a royal blue dress, the couple announces they will be expecting their first son.

“We’re blessed and overjoyed to be welcoming a baby boy into the world and the third little boy into the MAFS family,” announced the future parents.

Pic credit: Dani Keane Photography

In a new post on Instagram, the expectant mother wrote, “We’re having a BOY💙!!! A little mini Greg will soon be here!! He’ll be here any day now and we couldn’t be more excited!!

Deonna has been prepping her furbaby for the new addition to the household

Couple’s Cam recently kicked off with new episodes featuring the successful couples of the franchise.

Although this is the couple’s first child, Deonna has been prepping her furbaby, Sandy, for the arrival of the new human to the household.

Making sure to spoil her dog before the baby arrives, she’s hoping Sandy doesn’t get jealous now that she isn’t the center of attention.

Greg is convinced Sandy will neither know nor care, and he tests out the theory with a baby doll. With Sandy losing interest within a matter of seconds, Deonna feels a little more at ease about the future adjustment.

While Greg and Deonna are still waiting on their blessing to make it into the world, they aren’t the only MAFS alums growing their family. Both Danielle and Bobby Dodd and Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico both welcomed new additions to their households as well.

Baby O should be making his arrival any day now!

Do you think Baby Okotie will look more like Greg or Deonna?

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.