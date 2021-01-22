Married at First Sight: Danielle Dodd gushes over four Bobbys in her life, shares baby update

Married at First Sight star Danielle Dodd continues to embrace motherhood one month after welcoming her and Bobby Dodd’s second child, Robert Elvin Dodd IV. The Lifetime star appeared to enjoy every second of being a mom despite the challenges that come with it.
Recently, Danielle shared a glimpse of her growing family, including the four generations of “Bobby.” Check out the adorable photo below.
Married at First Sight: Danielle Dodd shares pic of four Bobbys in the family
Danielle Dodd is one proud mother to her and Bobby Dodd’s son. The Married at First Sight couple welcomed their second child on December 14, 2020.
Danielle’s second pregnancy was rather difficult, similar to her first. She was diagnosed with HELLP syndrome again, prompting her doctor to induce birth three weeks early.
Despite the challenges, the MAFS celeb and her husband welcomed a happy and healthy boy. The couple chose the name Robert Elvin Dodd IV, a touching tribute to Bobby, his father, and grandfather.
Recently, Danielle took to Instagram and shared a group photo of the four Bobbys in the family. In the picture, her husband, Bobby Dodd III, cuddled their son, Bobby Dodd IV. Beside him were the senior Bobbys. The Dodds definitely looked proud as they posed in one photo together.
View this post on Instagram
MAFS star loving motherhood even more
Meanwhile, Danielle Dodd is enjoying her role as a mother to two adorable kids. The Married at First Sight star opted to be a stay-at-home mom to take care of her children full-time.
Danielle often shares photos and videos of her daughter, Olivia, being a sweet and nice big sister to baby Bobby. The MAFS mom also enjoys sharing some parenting tips with her followers, especially with first-time moms.
View this post on Instagram
Married at First: Danielle shared updates on baby Dodd
Danielle Dodd also shared some updates about her one-month-old son, Robert Elvin Dodd IV. The Married at First Sight celeb revealed that her son has breastfeeding jaundice. It is the yellowing of the skin due to sub-optimal milk intake which causes bilirubin levels to rise.
Danielle revealed the condition is different from newborn jaundice, so sunlight is not going to help resolve it. The MAFS star said the only thing that’ll help is frequent pooping. However, baby Dodd hasn’t pooped for a week so she’s planning on taking him back to the doctor.
The Married at First Sight star added that it’s not really a cause for concern as jaundice usually clears up in 8-12 weeks.
Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.
