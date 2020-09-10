Married at First Sight couple Deonna and Greg are expecting their first child

Hooray! There’s about to be an addition to the Married at First Sight Family.

We just got the news that MAFS alums Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie are expecting their first child.

This is not the first baby news coming from the Married at First Sight family this year. It’s actually the third announcement in the last two months!

Sign up for our newsletter!

Couples Ashley and Anthony from Season 5, as well as Danielle and Bobby from Season 9, are both expecting their second babies.

This makes five kids so far for the MAFS family, and it will soon be eight since three more are now on the way.

Deonna and Greg expecting first baby

The happy couple met during Season 9 of Married at First Sight, which paired up hopefuls from the city of Charlotte.

The two met for the first time on their wedding day, and now it’s been almost two years since they took part in the six-week experiment.

Read More Married at First Sight update: Here are all the MAFS babies now

It may have been a rocky road for Deonna and Greg but look where they are now!

The couple will soon have an addition to their family after sharing the happy news that Deonna is three months pregnant.

The MAFS alums announced their upcoming bundle of joy via a cute photo frame that reads: “Okotie party of 3.”

They also commented on the happy news saying, “We are pregnant! It’s surreal to think that less than two years ago we met for the first time at the altar and now we are expanding our family! We are blessed to begin this new chapter and can’t wait to meet our little bundle of joy.”

Deonna and Greg are on Couples Cam

Since leaving the show, Deonna and Greg joined the cast of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam giving viewers a glimpse into their lives as they tried for their first child.

The Charlotte, North Carolina couple also had something else to celebrate this year, their first anniversary!

In March, they both posted sweet tributes to each other with Greg writing, “One year ago today … we took a leap of faith with family and friends all around us and now we’re celebrating our first anniversary! Who would’ve thought?!” Okotie captioned a series of shots from their big day this past March. “It’s been an amazing first year and looking forward to the next 100 years 😏.”

And now the couple will soon have a new addition to their family. Congrats to Greg and Deonna!

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam airs Thursday nights at 9/8c pm on Lifetime.