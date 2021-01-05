Married at First Sight: Couples Cam returns: Here’s who will be on the show and what to expect

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam will return to the small screen very soon and will pick up right where Season 1 left off.

Lifetime launched the latest MAFS spin-off last spring as a way to give fans content from the hit show amid the coronavirus pandemic. The reality TV show was self-shot by cast members inviting viewers to go on a personal and intimate ride with them.

Fans have to wait just a little bit longer for the new season. MAFS: Couples Cam Season 2 premieres on Thursday, February 4 at 8/7c.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Who will be on MAFS: Couples Cam Season 2?

All Season 1 couples have signed on for another season. Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner, Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico, Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre, Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd, Stephanie Sersen and AJ Vollmoeller, Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar, Beth Bice and Jamie Thompson, Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie and Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd are back.

The group will be joined by three new couples who are still considered newlyweds. Season 11 alums Miles Williams and Karen Landry, Amani Rashid-Smith and Woody Randall, and Bennett Kirschner and Amelia Fatsi round out Married at First Sight: Couples Cam Season 2 cast.

What can fans expect from the new season?

One thing fans can expect more coverage on will be the coronavirus pandemic. Like the rest of us, the cast deals with the ever-changing health climate that has been full of ups and downs.

Several couples will document their journey of beginning to expand their family, while others open up about life with a new addition to their family.

The new couples will open up about how marriage has changed their lives. It can be hard enough for couples that knew each other for years. These three duos are still getting to know each other, but that doesn’t mean their love isn’t real.

A lot of arguments, laugher, life-changing events, and unexpected news will keep viewers glued to their television screens each week for MAFS: Couples Cam Season 2. The cast members might even have a secret or two to share with the world via the show.

One thing is for sure. Couples Cam will continue to showcase raw and unfiltered footage that will leave fans asking for more.

Lifetime has made the new year a happy one for Married at First Sight fans. Season 12 of the hit show premieres on January 13, and a new season of MAFS: Couples Cam debuts less than a month later.

Be sure to tune in each night or at the very least set your DVR’s because these two shows are must-sees!

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam Season 2 premieres Thursday, February 4 at 8/7c on Lifetime.