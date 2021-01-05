Jamie Otis says ‘2020 wasn’t all bad’ while celebrating rainbow baby and home birth

Married at First Sight star Jamie Otis has said 2020 “wasn’t all bad” while she celebrated rainbow baby Hendrix and the home birth that changed her life.

Jamie started off the New Year by reflecting on the past year, revealing her top nine moments of 2020 in a heartfelt Instagram post. MAFS fans know Jamie has become an open book since she appeared on Season 1 of the Lifetime show in 2014.

The reality TV star shares the good, the bad, and the ugly of her life with her husband, Doug Hehner, and their two children. Doug and Jamie are also parents to a 3-year-old daughter, Henley.

A different look at an unprecedented year

Jamie started her Instagram post with an opinion that not many people would agree with but shared her truth.

“Unpopular opinion here, but 2020 wasn’t all bad. After losing 2 babies & ttc for 1.5 years, I finally got to hold my rainbow baby. I birthed him unmedicated in a tub of water at home-never knew I had that kinda strength,” she wrote.

The busy mama let fans know because of how she was raised, people assumed Jamie would never amount to anything in life. She has proved them all wrong.

Jamie parlayed her stint on Married at First Sight into a successful career in reality television and as a social media influencer. However, it’s her healthy, happy family with Doug that will always be the thing that makes Jamie the proudest.

Top moments of 2020

Along with gushing over baby Hendrix and her home birth, Jamie reflected on her top moments of 2020 that included pictures from each one.

The top of the list featured a photo of Doug and Jamie at the fertility clinic learning they were expecting Hendrix. Jamie’s list also included celebrating 24 weeks of pregnancy, giving her son an eviction notice after her due date passed, her home water birth, and announcing Hendrix’s birth in People magazine.

One moment reminded fans of the heartache Jamie went through before welcoming baby Hendrix. Jamie honored son Johnathan, who had to be delivered at 17 weeks and passed away minutes later. Every July 13, Doug and Jamie remember their firstborn.

The rest of Jamie’s moments included Halloween photos of the family in 2019 and 2020. Plus, one of Henley simply being adorable.

Jamie Otis invited her followers to look back at 2020 with her top nine moments of the year.

The Married at First Sight star also learned last year to love herself and her body following pregnancy. Helping other moms embrace body positivity has become a goal of Jamie’s in the New Year.

Married at First Sight Season 2 premieres on Wednesday, January 13 at 8/7c on Lifetime.