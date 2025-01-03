MAFS’ David Trimble: Let’s get to know the Season 18 star

David Trimble was eager to find the love of his life when he signed up for Married at First Sight but it seems the experts have failed him.

He was matched with Michelle Tomblin and she was not impressed.

Despite not finding the spark during their initial introduction, there was hope for the couple until Michelle found out her new husband still lived with his parents.

That was a major red flag for Michelle and she couldn’t get past it despite David’s reassurance that the situation was only temporary.

Unfortunately, the first few weeks of their marriage have been miserable, although David has been patient with his wife.

The experts have intervened but haven’t been able to change Michelle’s mind about David and it’s even worse behind the scenes.

David was a guest on the MAFS Afterparty and shared that when the cameras aren’t rolling, they don’t communicate at all.

We know things aren’t going well for David’s marriage, but there’s more to learn about the Chicago groom.

Who is MAFS Season 18 star David Trimble?

David joined MAFS because he was ready to settle down and find a wife, but what was he doing before the show?

His LinkedIn shows that the Chicago native has in-depth academic training in social work and human services.

The 36-year-old cites himself as an effective communicator with excellent counseling skills and the ability to work with diverse populations.

He attended Luther North High School before attending Concordia University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in social work.

During his time at university, David was on the collegiate basketball team and was the CURF vice president of the peer educator committee before graduating in 2011.

His career started in 2012 as a family resource specialist at Illinois Action for Children; a year later he moved on to Lauren’s Restoration, where he served as a project manager for three years.

He left the windy city for Orange County in 2017 and worked for three months at Dry Master as their client services manager before seemingly returning to Chicago.

David works full-time at the family business

David is big on family– something we already know since he lives in his parent’s basement.

However, he doesn’t just live with his mom and dad; he also plays a big role in the family business.

He’s been working at the family bar in Chicago for 16 years, starting in 2008 as a manager/bartender, which means he’s been pulling double duties for the past several years.

He works full-time at the family bar and is listed as an owner.

Married at First Sight airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.