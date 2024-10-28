MAFS alum Jamie Otis defends Season 18 groom who still lives at home with his parents

Married at First Sight alum Jamie Otis is coming to the defense of a Season 18 groom who’s been getting a lot of heat online.

Chicago hopeful David has been getting backlash on social media since the moment he was introduced to the world.

David’s backstory was a turn-off for viewers after they discovered he still lived at home with his parents.

That revelation didn’t exactly jive well the the MAFS experts in the beginning until he shed more light on the situation.

The 36-year-old noted that he wasn’t living at home out of necessity and convinced Dr. Pepper that his finances were in order and he was ready to take the big step.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

MAFS critics are not convinced that David is ready for marriage, but Jamie reminded viewers that the Chicago groom has that very thing in common with her husband, Doug Hehner, and their Season 1 marriage is still going strong.

Jamie Otis defends Season 18 groom David against backlash

A snippet from David and his bride Michelle’s wedding ceremony was posted on Instagram, and one viewer had a lot to say about his situation.

“You picked a guy still living at home with his parents at 36 years old. I feel for that poor girl. She deserves better🤦🏼‍♂️” said the Instagram user.

Several people took to the comments to defend the MAFS groom but the critic doubled down.

Pic credit: @mafslifetime/Instagram

We then spotted Jamie Otis in the comments with some wise words, noting that when she married her husband Doug Hehner in Season 1, he was in the same situation as David.

“@shannon_mcnamar my stranger husband was 31 living at home with his parents … 10 years later we’re still married …. Ya just never know people and their circumstances ❤️,” reasoned Jamie.

Jamie is loving the MAFS changes this season

Meanwhile, it seems the experts did well this season with the new formats they’ve implemented.

MAFS viewers were pleasantly surprised to see one Season 18 couple tie the knot in the first episode.

In Episode 2, we witnessed three more couples tying the knot with only one left to go before the real drama kicks off when we get to the honeymoon phase.

Another feature that fans of the show have been begging for is that the experts choose more mature couples who are genuinely ready for marriage.

This time, they listened, and instead of casting people in their 20s and 30s, the age range this time around is 29 to 42.

Jamie also commented on that noting, “I looove the older couples!💯❤️.”

Pic credit: @mafslifetime/Instagram

Are you enjoying the MAFS Season 18 changes? Sound off in the comment section below.

Married at First Sight Season airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.