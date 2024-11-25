MAFS star David has ‘no communication’ with Michelle when cameras aren’t rolling

David’s marriage to Michelle has been in trouble since they tied the knot, and things are projected to worsen.

If you were holding out a tiny bit of hope for these two, it’s time to let that go.

The latest episode of Married at First Sight featured some uncomfortable moments between the pair, as Michelle could not hold back her lack of attraction to David.

There have been several attempts where he tried to learn more about his new wife, but each time he was shut down.

David was a guest on the latest MAFS Afterparty with his castmates Karla and Allen.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

While dishing about his rocky marriage, the 36-year-old confessed that things are worse when the cameras aren’t rolling.

David has ‘no communication’ with Michelle when the MAFS cameras are off

David got honest about his marriage to Michelle during his appearance on the MAFS Afterparty, revealing that things are no better when the cameras are off.

“When they’re not rolling, there is no conversation,” he confessed. “I’m on the couch; she’s in the bedroom… We just don’t sit and talk; there’s nothing.”

Host Keshia Knight Pulliam had an interesting idea for how David could get Michelle to talk to him, laughingly suggesting that he hide all the toilet paper in their apartment.

Unfortunately, fixing David and Michelle’s marriage will take much more than that.

However, Keisha doesn’t think all hope is lost for the couple, telling David that other couples on the show have bounced back from issues related to a lack of attraction.

“Just because you’re not someone’s type on the onset doesn’t mean that you can’t find the beauty in one another,” she assured David.

David admits to being ‘in shock’ by Michelle’s behavior

Keisha also got into the nitty-gritty of the couple’s marital issues, showing a clip where David attempted to learn more about Michelle’s relationship with her parents and was instantly shut down.

“I’m confused; I’m in shock that when I ask that question, that was her response,” confessed David. “When she threw that at me… I didn’t know where to go; at that point, I was stuck.”

Meanwhile, Karla had quite the reaction when she watched the clip of Michelle’s behavior towards David, telling him, “You handled it very gracefully.”

“I would probably get up and be like, ‘I don’t know, b***h; I don’t know. You’re on your own,'” she added.

Do you think there’s any chance David and Michelle can save their marriage?

Married at First Sight Season airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.