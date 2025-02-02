MAFS Beth Bice is ‘getting the courage’ to speak on abuse claims

Beth Bice shocked Married at First fans when she accused ex Jamie Thomspon of giving her two black eyes.

We still await receipts, proof, and timelines explaining exactly what happened.

Jamie has not responded to the alarming claims against him, but Beth has promised to open up about their tumultuous marriage.

The couple’s divorce was recently finalized, and now Beth is ready to spill the tea or at least “getting the courage” to do so.

The red-haired beauty revealed that she spent at least $60,000 to sever ties with her ex-husband and initially said that’s how much it would cost to talk about it.

The MAFS alum might have been joking about the latter, but she was serious about telling the world what went wrong in her marriage.

MAFS alum Beth Bice is ‘getting the courage’ to speak out after claims of abuse

Beth Bice chatted with fans during an Instagram Q&A and many people wanted to know more about her divorce from Jamie Thompson.

One of her followers asked, “Will you open up about why your marriage ended?”

The MAFS alum hinted that her abuse allegations were the cause of their split, responding that she’s “getting the courage” to share her story.

“It’s hard to open up about something doing the things that were done to me,” she said. “I look back at the photos of my face and I want to throw up.”

The 35-year-old explained that she’s still trying to figure out how to tell her story, but she wants to share her experience so that “this doesn’t happen to another woman.”

Beth Bice has lost trust in men since her divorce

During the Instagram Q&A Beth candidly admitted that what she experienced during her marriage caused her to lose trust in men.

“I don’t trust them. Period!” she exclaimed.

However, while nothing is happening in the romance department due to her mistrust of men, she is not void of male friends.

Beth confessed she’s living out the real-life Will and Grace scenario with her “amazing army of gay men.”

According to the newly divorced MAFS alum, they spoil her and show her how “a real man treats you so no one‘s dusty son comes and mistreats me again!”

Jamie announced his separation from Beth in April 2023, noting they were taking time away from each other and were unsure about their future.

A few months later, he posted another update, revealing that their marriage had reached a point of no return and that he had filed for divorce.

