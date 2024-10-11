MAFS alum Lindsey Georgoulis announces pregnancy

The MAFS family tree has been bearing much fruit in 2024; now another alum is adding to the list.

Former Season 14 cast member Lindsey Georgoulis shared the exciting news on social media that she’s expecting her first child with her fiance, Ray.

A smiling Lindsey posted a photo on Instagram showing a sonogram of her unborn child.

It’s been an exciting year for Lindsey who celebrated her engagement a few months ago.

During a romantic getaway to Cancun, Mexico Ray popped the question and she said yes.

Lindsey has been sharing many of their happy moments on social media, so it’s no surprise that she also shared the pregnancy news with her Instagram followers.

MAFS alum Lindsey Georgoulis is pregnant with her first child

Lindsey Georgoulis posted a photo that showed her and Ray smiling for the camera as they held on to Lindsey’s sonogram.

“I had a dream I got everything I wanted,” the MAFS alum wrote in the caption. “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been so the only thing left to wish for on my 38th birthday was a healthy baby.”

The Season 14 alum also noted that her baby is expected in 2025, adding, “Party of three coming this March 🥰 mom #callherdaddy.”

After posting the pregnancy announcement online, several familiar faces congratulated the expecting mama.

“OMGGGGG yessssssssss! another win for us 😍😍😍 congrats girly💕,” wrote Iris Caldwell.

“Awwww congrats!! Yayyyy family of 3 💙🩷❤️,” posted Jessica Studer who recently welcomed her second child into the MAFS family.

New mom Amber Bowles wrote, “Ahhhhhhh!!!!!!! I can’t wait!!!”

Binh Trinh also shared kind words with Lindsey, “Wow congrats 🙌 wishing you the best.”

Other MAFS alums such as Anthony D’Amico, Rachel Gordillo, and Shawniece Jackson also added their congrats.

Lots of support comes in for Lindsey. Pic credit: @asknurselindsey/Instagram

Lindsey and her fiance are overjoyed as they await their first child together

Lindsey had a long and rocky road to happiness after a tumultuous marriage on MAFS which eventually led to divorce.

However, during an interview with PEOPLE, the mom-to-be noted that the lengthy wait to get her happily ever after was well worth it.

“Sometimes, the best things come to those who wait,” she admitted.

We are overjoyed to announce the upcoming arrival of our little miracle,” Lindsey told the media outlet. “This baby is a testament to our journey together and a symbol of the unwavering love we’ve found.”

She added, “We cannot wait to begin this new chapter as a family of three.”

Married at First Sight Season 18 premieres Tuesday, October 15 at 8/7c on Lifetime.