MAFS Season 14 star Lindsey Georgoulis is engaged

There’s another Married at First Sight wedding on the way, and this time, Lindsey Georgoulis deserves congratulations.

The Season 14 star is ready to walk down the aisle again after a sweet proposal from her boyfriend, Ray.

Lindsey shared the exciting news on Instagram and showed off the stunning ring Ray picked out.

It’s been a long road to the altar for Lindsey, whose first attempt at marriage crashed and burned when she was matched with Mark Maher.

Their toxic relationship played out on screen in 2022, with Lindsey getting the brunt of the backlash from viewers about how she treated her husband.

Unsurprisingly, the couple called it quits and later finalized their divorce.

Since then, they’ve both moved on, and while Mark is searching for his future wife, his ex Lindsey has found her future husband.

MAFS star Lindsey Georgoulis announces her engagement

Lindsey shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers, she’s engaged to boyfriend Ray.

The MAFS star posted a snap with her fiance as they posed for their engagement photo.

The snap showed the happy couple smiling for the camera, as Lindsey held out her hand to show off the stunning engagement ring.

“I know Mick Jagger says you can’t always get what you want, but I don’t believe that #sometimes the timing hits different,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Here’s what we know about Lindsey’s engagement

The MAFS star shared all the details about her romantic engagement with PEOPLE, telling the media outlet that it happened during a tropical getaway.

Ray popped the question to Lindsey while they were on a trip to Cancun, Mexico.

“Ray surprised me during a photo shoot on the beach before [we] headed to dinner and a show,” shared the 36-year-old, who noted that life with her soon-to-be husband is filled with laughter, and they “can’t wait to share the next chapter together.”

“After MAFS, I knew there was something better in store for me,” Lindsey also proclaimed. “I took a leap of faith and a little hope and it landed me the man of my dreams.”

Lindsey and Ray have been dating for over a year, and the MAFS alum has many videos and photos of their adventures together.

In July of 2023, the couple celebrated their first anniversary with a romantic dinner, and they’re quickly coming up on their second anniversary.

The newly engaged couple plans to wed in the summer of 2025.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.