Lindsey Georgoulis shares her favorite people from MAFS   

Lindsey Georgoulis reflects on her MAFS experience. Pic credit @thenurselindsey/Instagram

Lindsey Georgoulis was a polarizing figure on Married at First Sight Season 14 as she butted heads with ex Mark Maher and several members of the cast.

While Lindsey couldn’t resolve all her conflicts with everyone, such as MAFS costar Alyssa Ellman, she managed to make solid friendships.

Recently, Lindsey Georgoulis paid tribute to her favorite people from Married at First Sight.

Lindsey Georgoulis shares photos with her favorite MAFS stars

Lindsey Georgoulis took to Instagram to pay homage to those who helped her through the unique Married at First Sight process, calling the people in the post her “favorites.”

In the first photo, Lindsey posed with MAFS executive producer Montre Burton.

The second photo featured Lindsey with costar Katina Goode, proving the two have come a long way from their initial tension on the honeymoon.

Showing love for herself and her “Lindsey magic,” Lindsey also shared a selfie in her purple one-shoulder dress from the reunion.

Lindsey shared separate photos with Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper, but Dr. Viviana was interestingly missing from her collage of favorite people. Lindsey did get snippy with Dr. Viviana during the reunion when she felt Dr. V was cutting her off and was seeming “Team Mark Maher.”

In Lindsey’s final slide, she posed with costar Noi Phommasak. Lindsey and Noi developed a friendship despite Noi’s husband, Steve Moy, not trusting Lindsey and wanting to keep his distance from her and her firecracker personality.

Lindsey captioned the post, “I wish I could write a caption to explain how difficult and fulfilling this experience was 😝 instead here are a few of my favorite faces I’m so lucky to have gotten to know.”

Lindsey Georgoulis and Mark Maher divorce after Decision Day

Lindsey had an explosive marriage with ex-husband Mark Maher.

Despite seemingly having more lows than highs throughout their short marriage, Lindsey and Mark said yes on Decision Day.

However, by the time of the reunion, Lindsey and Mark revealed they had called it quits and even appeared to have some animosity between them as both accused the other of hurtful mistreatment.

Mark revealed that he allegedly experienced violent bullying from Lindsey, and Lindsey claimed that Mark reportedly kicked her out of his house after she helped clean it.

Now, the two have gone their separate ways and even live in different states as Lindsey moved to California. Mark was noticeably absent from her list of favorite MAFS faces.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.