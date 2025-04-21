MAFS alum Katie Conrad expecting rainbow baby after pregnancy loss

Remember Katie Conrad from Season 10 of Married at First Sight?

Her marriage to Derek Sherman was a complete disaster, but she found her happily ever after a few years later.

Katie has been married to Brandon Eaves for almost four years, and the couple welcomed their first child in 2022.

Now, there’s more good news because they are about to be a family of four.

Katie announced her pregnancy on Easter Sunday, showcasing her growing baby bump.

This will be Katie and Brandon’s rainbow baby, after a 2024 pregnancy that resulted in a loss.

Katie opened up about losing her daughter on New Year’s Day, noting that she was hopeful for a rainbow baby in 2025, and now she’s getting her wish.

MAFS alum Katie Conrad is expecting a rainbow baby

Katie Conrad, who goes by Katie Eaves now that she’s married, just shared the best news.

The MAFS alum posted a photo to her private Instagram account with her husband, Brandon, and their son.

This represented more than just another Easter post as Katie’s son held a major clue.

The toddler, cuddled between his parents, was holding a sonogram.

“Happy Easter! We’re egg-specting baby brother this fall 🐣🐰🩵🌈,” Katie captioned the post.

Katie Conrad with her husband and son. Pic credit: @katieecon/Instagram

Katie and Brandon lost their daughter in 2024

The pregnancy news is extra special for Katie and Brandon because their second son will be their rainbow baby.

In 2024, Katie was pregnant with a baby girl.

She didn’t announce the pregnancy on social media, so she was likely waiting to reach the safe zone before sharing the news.

However, on New Year’s Day 2025, the MAFS Season 10 alum surprised her Instagram followers by sharing a devastating update.

Katie posted her favorite 2024 memories, adding that she was grateful for her husband and son and their support system.

The family needed plenty of that, as Katie revealed, “The year also came with heartbreaking loss for us, as we lost our baby girl due to Turner’s syndrome.”

The expectant mama admitted that experiencing and sharing the loss of her daughter was hard, but she wanted to “leave 2024 acknowledging her and going into 2025 hopeful for a rainbow.”

“For all of you who know this pain and have experienced it too, I’m with you and hope your rainbow comes too,” she added.

Katie Conrad talks about losing her daughter. Pic credit: @katieecon/Instagram

Katie’s rainbow is coming this fall, and we wish her a happy and healthy pregnancy.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus on Lifetime.